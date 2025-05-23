Search Search
Friday, May 23, 2025
Jagdish Singh Jhinda elected Haryana gurdwara management panel president

ByBhavey Nagpal
May 23, 2025 03:43 PM IST

Jhinda, who represents Assandh ward of Karnal, was chosen to lead the committee at a meeting convened in Kurukshetra four months after the HSGMC conducted its first elections on January 19.

Jagdish Singh Jhinda was elected president of the Haryana Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (HSGMC) on Friday.

Jhinda, who represents Assandh ward of Karnal, was chosen to lead the committee at a meeting convened in Kurukshetra four months after the HSGMC conducted its first elections on January 19.

Apart from Jhinda, who is a former president of the ad-hoc committee, Gurmeet Singh Mitta was chosen senior vice-president, Harjeet Singh general secretary, Gurbir Singh vice-president and Balwinder Singh Bhinder joint secretary.

Rupinder Singh Panjokhra, Palvinder Singh Cheema, Tajinderpal Singh, Jagtar Singh Pipli, Karnail Singh Nimnabad and Kuldeep Singh Multani were named executive members of the HSGMC.

The decision was taken by 49 members, including 40 elected and nine co-opted, at a meeting at Gurdwara Chhevin Patshahi in Kurukshetra.

Sikh preacher Baljit Singh Daduwal also attended the meeting and endorsed Jhinda’s leadership.

Jhinda had spearheaded a 22-year struggle for a separate committee from Amritsar-based Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee, to manage gurudwaras in Haryana.

