Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Ludhiana: Shopkeeper booked for raping staffer, making her obscene videos

Ludhiana: Shopkeeper booked for raping staffer, making her obscene videos

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
May 12, 2023 11:37 PM IST

The accused, who runs a shop in Jagraon, has been booked under sections 376 and 506 of Indian Penal Code at City Jagraon police station

Ludhiana Police booked a Jagraon shopkeeper for allegedly raping his 22-year-old female employee and recording lewd videos of her .

The accused threatened her that if she made a complaint against him he would make the videos viral on social networking sites. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
The accused threatened her that if she made a complaint against him he would make the videos viral on social networking sites. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The accused, who runs a shop in Jagraon, has been booked under sections 376 and 506 of Indian Penal Code at City Jagraon police station.

The victim, in her statement, said she along with her father had gone to the accused’s shop in April to apply for the PAN card.

During the visit, the accused asked her father that there is a vacancy for a woman at his shop and convinced him to make her join from April 18. On April 27, when the accuse and the woman were in the shop, he raped her and recorded lewd videos of her.

The accused threatened her that if she made a complaint against him he would make the videos viral on social networking sites.

Fearing of being disgraced and defamed by the society, the victim opted to keep mum over the issue and stopped going to the shop. But the accused continued to send threat messages through WhatsApp to the woman asking her to join back or he will upload the videos and photographs of her on social media.

Later, she narrated the ordeal to her mother and they lodged the complaint with the police.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
rape ludhiana police
rape ludhiana police
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, May 13, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out