Ludhiana: Shopkeeper booked for raping staffer, making her obscene videos

Ludhiana Police booked a Jagraon shopkeeper for allegedly raping his 22-year-old female employee and recording lewd videos of her . The accused threatened her that if she made a complaint against him he would make the videos viral on social networking sites. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The accused, who runs a shop in Jagraon, has been booked under sections 376 and 506 of Indian Penal Code at City Jagraon police station.

The victim, in her statement, said she along with her father had gone to the accused’s shop in April to apply for the PAN card.

During the visit, the accused asked her father that there is a vacancy for a woman at his shop and convinced him to make her join from April 18. On April 27, when the accuse and the woman were in the shop, he raped her and recorded lewd videos of her.

The accused threatened her that if she made a complaint against him he would make the videos viral on social networking sites.

Fearing of being disgraced and defamed by the society, the victim opted to keep mum over the issue and stopped going to the shop. But the accused continued to send threat messages through WhatsApp to the woman asking her to join back or he will upload the videos and photographs of her on social media.

Later, she narrated the ordeal to her mother and they lodged the complaint with the police.