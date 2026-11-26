Gangster Ravinder Singh alias Kali, lodged in Burail jail, allegedly continued to run his network from behind bars and directed associates to carry out firing incidents in Mohali, police have claimed.

Police probe alleged links to firing at three Mohali businessmen’s homes over ₹5-crore extortion demands. (HT File) more less

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The Kharar CIA team secured two more days of his police remand on Wednesday after producing him in court. Investigators said questioning had revealed the names of six to seven more suspects, including Akash Roy, who are lodged in Patiala and Nabha jails. Police are planning to bring them to Mohali on production warrants for questioning.

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According to police, Kulveer Singh Sidhu, who is based abroad, allegedly demanded ₹5 crore each from three businessmen. Firing was reported at Sanjay Judeja’s house in Phase 10 on September 4-5, his partner Baljit Singh’s residence on September 7 and Jagdeep Singh Mann’s house in Sector 104 on September 14. A domestic worker, Sachin, was injured in the last incident.

Police are investigating the alleged roles of those who arranged shooters, weapons and conducted reconnaissance. Kali is suspected of coordinating the operations through a mobile phone from jail.

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