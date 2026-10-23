Jakhar brings murder victim’s family outside assembly, seeks FIR

Former Punjab BJP president Sunil Jakhar on Thursday demanded an impartial investigation into the murder of Ajay Kumar in Sant Nagar, Abohar, and the registration of an FIR against those responsible based on the statement the victim made to the police before his death.

The family staged a protest outside the assembly but was later detained by the police. (HT)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Jakhar was addressing journalists outside the Punjab Vidhan Sabha alongside Kumar’s mother and other family members, who had arrived to seek justice. The family staged a protest outside the assembly but was later detained by the police.

{{^usCountry}} {{/usCountry}}

Jakhar said he would bring the family to the assembly premises every day to ensure that their voices reached the ears of what he described as a “deaf government”. BJP leader Ashwani Kumar Sharma was also present.

Kumar was shot in Sant Nagar, Abohar, on September 27. He remained under treatment for several days after sustaining critical injuries but died on October 19. His family has been staging protests in Abohar, demanding justice. According to the family, his postmortem examination has yet to be conducted.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Kumar’s mother and other family members alleged that his brother had testified in the 2015 Bheem murder case, which led to Shiv Lal Doda and his nephew being sentenced to 20 years in prison. They further alleged that Kumar was murdered following Doda’s recent release on bail. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Kumar’s mother and other family members alleged that his brother had testified in the 2015 Bheem murder case, which led to Shiv Lal Doda and his nephew being sentenced to 20 years in prison. They further alleged that Kumar was murdered following Doda’s recent release on bail. {{/usCountry}}

Read More