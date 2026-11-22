The owner of Rightway Immigration and an employee have been booked for allegedly cheating a Jalandhar resident of ₹90,000 on the pretext of securing a UK study visa for his daughter. The development comes barely a month after the firm’s office in Model Town Extension was targeted in a firing incident, allegedly over a ₹1-crore extortion demand by the Rohit Godara gang.

The same firm was targeted by two bike-borne miscreants on October 11. (HT File) more less

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The Division number 5 police have registered an FIR against Bhanav Ahuja, owner of Rightway Immigration, and an employee, Tarveen, following an investigation conducted by the additional deputy commissioner of police (investigation).

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

According to the complaint, Baljit Singh, a resident of Padhiana village in Jalandhar district, approached the firm’s visa consultants in Model Town in March 2025 to seek assistance in sending his daughter, Kamaljot Kaur, to the UK on a study visa.

During the initial meeting, Tarveen told Baljit Singh and his daughter that the firm had helped several people secure work permits and study visas for countries such as the UK, Canada and the US. Tarveen assured them that the company would also arrange a UK study visa for Kamaljot Kaur. Relying on these assurances, Baljit Singh transferred ₹15,000 online from his daughter’s bank account to an account specified by Tarveen and another ₹75,000 to Bhanav Ahuja’s account. The transactions were supported by screenshots and bank statements submitted to the police.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} The investigation revealed that the accused collected a total of ₹90,000 from the complainant. However, neither was the visa secured nor was the money refunded, the police said. The complainant further alleged that the accused retained his daughter’s original documents without authorisation and demanded additional money. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The investigation revealed that the accused collected a total of ₹90,000 from the complainant. However, neither was the visa secured nor was the money refunded, the police said. The complainant further alleged that the accused retained his daughter’s original documents without authorisation and demanded additional money. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

During the investigation, notices were issued to Bhanav Ahuja and Tarveen on October 12 and 22, asking them to join the probe and submit the company’s licences and bank records. However, they neither appeared before the investigating officer nor furnished the required documents.

The police also found that, according to a report from the Ludhiana deputy commissioner’s office dated November 11 and received on November 17, no licence had been issued to Bhanav Ahuja, under the Punjab Travel Professionals Regulation Act, 2012.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The investigation further revealed that the firm was advertising work permit services for Canada on its Facebook page despite not having the requisite licence from the central or Punjab government. Its name was also absent from the list of recruiting agents uploaded on the Union ministry of external affairs’ website.

Based on the findings and documentary evidence, the ADCP (Investigation) recommended registration of a case against Ahuja and Tarveen. Investigation officer Jatinder Kumar stated that an FIR under Sections 318 (4), 316 (2) and 61(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023, and Section 13 of the Punjab Travel Professionals’ Regulation Act, 2012, was registered against the suspects. A hunt is on to arrest the accused.

Firing at firm’s office last month

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The same firm was targeted by two bike-borne miscreants on October 11. One of the assailants allegedly fired two to three rounds at the building while his accomplice recorded the act on a mobile phone. The duo then fled from the spot.

Ten days after the incident, the police arrested one of the accused. According to the police, the accused were linked to the Godara gang through two of its operatives. The gang had allegedly demanded ₹1 crore from the immigration consultant. The firing took place after the firm did not pay heed to the extortion demand.