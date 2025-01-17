Menu Explore
Jammu chief secretary for stern action against scammers

ByHT Correspondent, Jammu
Jan 17, 2025 08:52 AM IST

The chief secretary took notice of the instances of defraud committed against people. Dulloo said law enforcement agencies have primary responsibility to take impromptu action against such entities to safeguard people from falling prey to their traps.

Chief secretary Atal Dulloo on Thursday stressed on taking strict action against online scammers under the relevant provisions of Banning of Unregulated Deposit Schemes (BUDS) Act. He chaired the 35th union territory-level coordination committee meeting convened by Reserve Bank of India, Jammu branch, here.

Chief secretary Atal Dulloo chaired the 35th union territory-level coordination committee meeting convened by Reserve Bank of India, Jammu branch.
Chief secretary Atal Dulloo chaired the 35th union territory-level coordination committee meeting convened by Reserve Bank of India, Jammu branch.

The meeting was aimed to discuss issues related to unauthorised deposits, fraudulent activities of unregulated entities and sharing of market intelligence among the stakeholders.

RBI’s Jammu regional director, principal secretary of home and finance departments, ADGP (CID), revenue secretary and other officials were present.

The Chief Secretary took notice of the instances of defraud committed against people. Dulloo said law enforcement agencies have primary responsibility to take impromptu action against such entities to safeguard people from falling prey to their traps.

He enjoined upon the regulatory bodies to notify the rules so as to facilitate the law enforcement agencies in taking action. He also advised them including the RBI, SEBI and others to generate awareness among the people and circulate this knowledge through social media, WhatsApp and bulk messaging to people through banks operating in J&K.

