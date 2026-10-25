Jammu: Crime branch chargesheets health dept employee for securing job on forged documents

The crime branch ,Jammu, has produced a charge-sheet before the court of fourth additional Munsiff Jammu against a health department employee, who fraudulently secured the job on forged matriculation certificate, said officials.

The forensic science laboratory (FSL), Jammu, confirmed erasure and chemical alterations on the mark sheet and school records exposed discrepancies in his date of birth. (HT File)

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Sohan Lal Singh and his father Veer Singh (deceased) allegedly connived and secured a government job as a dental assistant using a forged 10th Class mark sheet and certificate in favour of Sohan Lal.

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The Crime Branch has registered a case FIR No. 55/2025 under sections 420, 465, 467, 468, 471, 120- B of RPC.

The case stemmed from a communication received from the CID Headquarters, J&K, alleging that Sohan Lal Singh was serving as a dental assistant at primary health centre (PHC) Arnia for nearly two decades on a fraudulent matriculation certificate purportedly issued in Bihar or Uttar Pradesh.

The investigation led by deputy SP Vishal Sharma revealed that the accused completed 8th Class examination and never passed the 10th Class through his school.

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{{^usCountry}} The forensic science laboratory (FSL), Jammu, confirmed erasure and chemical alterations on the mark sheet and school records exposed discrepancies in his date of birth. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The forensic science laboratory (FSL), Jammu, confirmed erasure and chemical alterations on the mark sheet and school records exposed discrepancies in his date of birth. {{/usCountry}}

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Statements and evidence corroborated that Veer Singh, who worked as driver in Saharanpur, procured forged credentials for his son.