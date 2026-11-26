The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of Crime Branch Jammu has presented a chargesheet before the court of the electricity magistrate against four accused in a ₹1.41 crore investment fraud case.

Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of Crime Branch Jammu alleged that the accused persons duped them of ₹36 lakh on the pretext of lucrative returns through a purported currency and offshore trading firm named M/S Micro Dollar Associates. more less

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The accused were booked in an FIR under sections 420, 120-B, 418, 467, 468 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Section 58B (4A) of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Act, 1934.

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The case stems from a written complaint lodged by two brothers, Sumit Sharma and Sunny Sudan of Siot in Rajouri (presently residing at Patoli Brahmana, Jammu.

They alleged that the accused persons duped them of ₹36 lakh on the pretext of lucrative returns through a purported currency and offshore trading firm named M/S Micro Dollar Associates.

The investigation, conducted by Inspector Taranjeet Singh, revealed that the accused defrauded multiple investors, including the complainants Sumit Sharma and Sunny Sudan, of a total amount of ₹1.41 crore.

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{{^usCountry}} To lure victims, the accused leveraged the positions of Neelam Bhat and Yashpal Sharma, who were working at the HDFC Bank branch, Bahu Plaza, promising to double investments within a short span alongside 20 to 25% annual interest. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} To lure victims, the accused leveraged the positions of Neelam Bhat and Yashpal Sharma, who were working at the HDFC Bank branch, Bahu Plaza, promising to double investments within a short span alongside 20 to 25% annual interest. {{/usCountry}}

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The investigation established that the firm was neither legally registered nor authorised by the Registrar of Companies and the Reserve Bank of India to conduct financial activities. The accused misused their banking connections, forged bank documents and diverted the proceeds of crime for personal gains, including purchasing gold jewellery and construction materials.

Based on the collected evidence, a chargesheet was filed against Ashwani Kumar Bhat, Neelam Bhat, Yashpal Sharma and Anuradha Sharma under sections 120-B, 418, 420, 467, 468 and 471 of the IPC and Section 58B(4A) of the RBI Act, 1934 before the court.

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