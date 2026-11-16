Jeweller shown fake e-payment receipts, duped of 2L in Kalka

Two women have been booked for allegedly duping a Kalka-based jeweller of gold and silver ornaments worth over ₹2 lakh by sending fake NEFT transaction screenshots to falsely show that payments had been made. The accused allegedly gained the jeweller’s confidence by promising a bulk jewellery order worth ₹8 lakh to ₹9 lakh and assuring him of payments in instalments.

Two women booked; they lured victim with ₹9L purchase promise, police said. (HT File)

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The accused have been identified as Varsha Saini, a resident of Tipra, and Rajni Verma, a resident of Main Bazaar, Kalka. In his complaint, Paras Verma, partner at Raja Ram Ashoka Jewellers on Shimla Road in Kalka, said Rajni initially visited his shop with her daughter at around 8.30 pm on August 14 and purchased a gold ring and earrings. She made an online payment, thereby gaining his confidence.

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On September 22, Rajni returned to the shop with Varsha, introducing her as an acquaintance and assuring the jeweller that she would stand guarantor for her purchases.

She claimed that Varsha intended to buy jewellery worth ₹8 lakh to ₹9 lakh and promised that payments would be transferred through NEFT in instalments.

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{{^usCountry}} According to the complainant, Varsha subsequently sent screenshots of alleged NEFT transactions ranging from ₹60,000 to ₹99,000. Trusting the payment confirmations, the jeweller handed over gold earrings, tops, a ring and a silver bracelet. The total transaction value was stated to be ₹3,15,890, against which jewellery worth ₹58,000 was returned. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to the complainant, Varsha subsequently sent screenshots of alleged NEFT transactions ranging from ₹60,000 to ₹99,000. Trusting the payment confirmations, the jeweller handed over gold earrings, tops, a ring and a silver bracelet. The total transaction value was stated to be ₹3,15,890, against which jewellery worth ₹58,000 was returned. {{/usCountry}}

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The fraud came to light when the jeweller checked his bank statement after receiving another payment screenshot on September 29 and found that the claimed NEFT amounts had not been credited to his account.

The complainant alleged that Varsha later paid ₹50,000 through Google Pay on October 7 but subsequently sent another unverified payment message for ₹78,000. After adjustments, ₹2,07,890 remained outstanding.

The complainant submitted the alleged fake NEFT screenshots, bank statements and shop CCTV footage to the police. The Kalka police have registered the FIR under Sections 316(2) (criminal breach of trust) and 318(4) (cheating) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. Further investigation is underway, officials said.

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