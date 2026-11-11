Jhajjar man killed, another injured in firing

A man was killed and another critically injured after a group of armed assailants opened indiscriminate fire on them in Mandothi village of Haryana’s Jhajjar district, police said on Tuesday.

Hardeep Singh sustained two bullet injuries and remains critical. (HT)

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The deceased, identified as Jogindra alias Bholu was undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Bahadurgarh, where he succumbed to his injuries on Tuesday. The other victim Hardeep Singh sustained two bullet injuries and remains critical.

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The assailants allegedly fired multiple rounds at the two men outside Jogindra’s house on the Sunday night. The attack came shortly after the farmhouse owner, Hariom, had a narrow escape when the same group allegedly intercepted his vehicle and threatened to kill him while he was returning home from his farmhouse.

According to a complaint lodged by the victims’ father Ballu Singh the incident took place around 8.15 pm on November 9 when his elder son Hariom was returning home from their farmhouse when a Hyundai Venue car overtook him and blocked his way. Four men, identified as Mukesh alias Gunga, his son Sahil, Bhondu and Rohit, all residents of the same village, were allegedly travelling in the vehicle and carrying weapons, they alleged.

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{{^usCountry}} Hariom managed to escape and alerted his younger brother Pradeep over the phone. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Hariom managed to escape and alerted his younger brother Pradeep over the phone. {{/usCountry}}

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However, the assailants allegedly reached the house of Jogindra, where they found Hardeep sitting with him. Seven persons, including Mukesh alias Gunga, his son Sahil, wife Bhateri, Krishna, Bhondu, Rohit alias Kala and Sonu, allegedly opened indiscriminate fire on the two before fleeing.

Hardeep and Jogindra were rushed to Brahma Shakti Hospital in Bahadurgarh by their father, Ballu Singh. Jogindra suffered a gunshot wound to the chest and an injury to his upper arm, while Hardeep sustained two bullet injuries.

Assistant commissioner of police Jhajjar (Crime) Shubham Singh, said seven people had been booked in the case, and the main accused Mukesh and his wife Bhateri had been arrested.

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A vehicle allegedly used in the crime, a revolver, a Doga gun, 15 live cartridges and two empty cartridge cases were recovered from their possession. Raids are underway to arrest the remaining accused. Police suspect an old rivalry between the two groups.

Police teams are conducting raids to apprehend the remaining accused. The motive behind the attack is being investigated, he added.