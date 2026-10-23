Jhota murder case: 4 accused sent to 14-day judicial custody

A Mansa court on Thursday remanded all four accused in the murder of anti-drug activist Parvinder Singh, alias Jhota, to 14 days of judicial custody. Jhota was shot dead in broad daylight on October 13, triggering widespread protests in Mansa.

Mansa senior superintendent of police (SSP) Vaibhav Chaudhary confirmed that the court had sent them to jail till November 5. (HT)

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The accused — pharmacy owner and prime accused Ashwani Kumar, his wife Neelam Rani, and Ashwani’s associates Vipin Kumar Garg and Laadi — were produced before the magistrate through video conferencing. Mansa senior superintendent of police (SSP) Vaibhav Chaudhary confirmed that the court had sent them to jail till November 5.

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Officials said the district police informed the court that the Punjab government had transferred the investigation into the murder to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). Following the submission, the accused were remanded to judicial custody.

On Tuesday, chief minister Bhagwant Mann announced that the murder investigation would be handed over to the CBI. The announcement came just hours before Union home Minister Amit Shah met Jhota’s family.

Police officials said the accused were produced before the magistrate through video conferencing due to security concerns, as supporters of the slain activist continued their round-the-clock protests in large numbers in Mansa.

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{{^usCountry}} Jhota was shot dead on October 13 inside Ashwani Kumar’s chemist shop in a busy locality near the level crossing in Mansa town. He was reportedly seen confronting Ashwani at the shop and accusing him of selling drugs to addicts without valid medical prescriptions. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Jhota was shot dead on October 13 inside Ashwani Kumar’s chemist shop in a busy locality near the level crossing in Mansa town. He was reportedly seen confronting Ashwani at the shop and accusing him of selling drugs to addicts without valid medical prescriptions. {{/usCountry}}

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The incident sparked outrage among local residents and Jhota’s supporters, who have been demanding justice for the slain activist. The agitation has continued since the day of the shooting, with protesters insisting that their demands be met before they call off their protest.

Statements of Jhota’s family recorded

CBI teams met Jhota’s parents and widow at the local circuit house on Thursday and recorded their statements as part of the investigation. The agency also sent a team to the residences of Kumar and Garg as it began its inquiry into the case.

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The CBI registered a fresh murder case on Wednesday, naming Kumar as an accused and booking unidentified persons under various criminal charges. The agency is now investigating the circumstances surrounding the killing.

Family vows to continue agitation

Jhota’s family said that the ongoing agitation, which began on October 13, would continue until their demands were fulfilled.

His widow, Manpreet Kaur, said the family would give consent for the postmortem examination only after the Insaaf Committee approved it. She maintained that her husband had lost his life because of his commitment to fighting narcotics trafficking.

Manpreet said any decision regarding the postmortem examination and cremation would be taken in consultation with Jhota’s supporters. The family’s decision reflects its insistence that the demands raised by the protesters be addressed before the next steps are taken.

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Financial aid for injured

Giani Tek Singh Dhanaula, jathedar of Takht Damdama Sahib in Talwandi Sabo, Bathinda, handed over cheques for ₹5 lakh each to four people who sustained bullet injuries in the attack in which Jhota was killed.

The jathedar was accompanied by Jhota’s father Bhim Singh during the distribution of financial assistance.