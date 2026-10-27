Jhota protest case: Open part of key road, says beopar mandal to protesters

The Beopar Mandal in Mansa has demanded that the Insaaf Committee, which has been protesting for the last two weeks seeking justice in the killing of anti-drug activist Parvinder Singh alias Jhota, partially open the main road to the town for the convenience of commuters.

The protesters are guarding the mortuary to resist any attempt by the authorities to forcibly remove the body. (HT File)

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Parminder Singh Jhota was gunned down on camera while exposing illegal drug sales at a chemist shop in Punjab’s Mansa district on October 13.

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President of the mandal, Munish Kumar Garg, said on Monday that shopkeepers held a meeting yesterday where they flagged that the road blockade by the protesters is adversely impacting their business. Protesters have been staging a dharna at Tinkoni, the main entry point to the district headquarters of Mansa since Jhota was shot dead.

“The trading community backs the protesters who are fighting for justice in Jhota’s murder. The Beopar Mandal apprised the committee and Jhota’s family members about their common problem and demanded that one lane should be cleared for smooth movement of traffic,” said Garg.

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{{^usCountry}} He said local residents have also raised concerns over noise pollution caused by the loudspeakers used by the protesters near the civil hospital. A group of protesters led by Nihangs has been camping outside the mortuary at the hospital where Jhota’s body has been kept. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He said local residents have also raised concerns over noise pollution caused by the loudspeakers used by the protesters near the civil hospital. A group of protesters led by Nihangs has been camping outside the mortuary at the hospital where Jhota’s body has been kept. {{/usCountry}}

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They are guarding the mortuary to resist any attempt by the authorities to forcibly remove the body.

The aggrieved family and committee have resolved that the postmortem of Jhota and the last rites will only be allowed after their key demands—the resignation of chief minister Bhagwant Mann and state police chief Gaurav Yadav—are met.

Committee member Manik Goyal said that the committee condemns the CM’s statement that the protesters’ demands have been met.

“A government-appointed panel of IAS officers had only given verbal assurances to their 14-point list of demands of the protesters. Except for two demands, the authorities have not shared an official notification showing that their demands have been met,” said Goyal.

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