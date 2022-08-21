Jhundan panel head seeks ‘accepted faces’ in SAD leadership

Amid the rise in rebel voices in the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD), former MLA Iqbal Singh Jhundan, who led a 13-member committee to suggest a course correction after the party faced a crushing defeat in the assembly polls, has sought to bring ‘accepted faces’ in the party leadership.

He was addressing a function organised to mark the 37th death anniversary of former SAD chief Sant Harchand Singh Longowal. Without naming anyone, Jhundan said, “We gave the party in those hands that have nothing to do with public service, panth and Punjab. They recruited teams of thugs and robbers and introduced a new form of the Akali Dal to the people.”

“I want to request the leadership that the party is very much stronger among people. Bring those faces in leadership, which people accept. They feel hurt when you impose such faces on people whom they don’t like. The Akali Dal is not like that. People look for a glimpse of pantheism and honesty in the party. Give people what they want in the Akali Dal, and I am sure that the party will rise within days,” he added.

He said, “We should make reforms in the party and bring such faces in circles and districts whom people can be proud of. Therefore, if we remain engaged in posturing, we may not be able to bring the reforms to the party. We should recognise the need of the hour and lead the panth in a new form.”

41 recommendations for reforms in party

When he was asked about the committee’s recommendation pertaining to change in the party leadership, he said, “We have sent 41 recommendations to the party leadership and the party will take action on these recommendations. You will see many changes in the party in the coming days.”

Former Lok Sabha MP Prem Singh Chandumajra, former Rajya Sabha MP Balwinder Singh Bhunder, former SGPC president Gobind Singh Longowal and SGPC president Harjinder Singh Dhami were also present on the occasion.

Chandumajra urged party workers and leaders to adopt the ideology and qualities of Longowal to strengthen the party

Separate functions

Meanwhile, the Shiromani Akali Dal (Sanyukt) led by Parminder Singh Dhindsa organised their separate function at Gurdwara Bhai Mani Singh in Longowal village and the state government organised a blood donation camp at the grain market to mark Longowal’s death anniversary.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON