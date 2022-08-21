Jhundan panel head seeks ‘accepted faces’ in SAD leadership
Former MLA Iqbal Singh Jhundan, who led a 13-member committee to suggest a course correction after the party faced a crushing defeat in the assembly polls, has sought to bring ‘accepted faces’ in the party leadership.
He was addressing a function organised to mark the 37th death anniversary of former SAD chief Sant Harchand Singh Longowal. Without naming anyone, Jhundan said, “We gave the party in those hands that have nothing to do with public service, panth and Punjab. They recruited teams of thugs and robbers and introduced a new form of the Akali Dal to the people.”
“I want to request the leadership that the party is very much stronger among people. Bring those faces in leadership, which people accept. They feel hurt when you impose such faces on people whom they don’t like. The Akali Dal is not like that. People look for a glimpse of pantheism and honesty in the party. Give people what they want in the Akali Dal, and I am sure that the party will rise within days,” he added.
He said, “We should make reforms in the party and bring such faces in circles and districts whom people can be proud of. Therefore, if we remain engaged in posturing, we may not be able to bring the reforms to the party. We should recognise the need of the hour and lead the panth in a new form.”
41 recommendations for reforms in party
When he was asked about the committee’s recommendation pertaining to change in the party leadership, he said, “We have sent 41 recommendations to the party leadership and the party will take action on these recommendations. You will see many changes in the party in the coming days.”
Former Lok Sabha MP Prem Singh Chandumajra, former Rajya Sabha MP Balwinder Singh Bhunder, former SGPC president Gobind Singh Longowal and SGPC president Harjinder Singh Dhami were also present on the occasion.
Chandumajra urged party workers and leaders to adopt the ideology and qualities of Longowal to strengthen the party
Separate functions
Meanwhile, the Shiromani Akali Dal (Sanyukt) led by Parminder Singh Dhindsa organised their separate function at Gurdwara Bhai Mani Singh in Longowal village and the state government organised a blood donation camp at the grain market to mark Longowal’s death anniversary.
Show-cause notice to 3: PU officials say rescinded permission well before USA tour
A day after Panjab University Teacher's Association wrote to the vice-chancellor over the show-cause notice issued to three faculty members, the varsity officials clarified that sanctions had not been rescinded at the last minute as the teachers were claiming, but well before they left for their USA. The show-cause notices were issued to Sanjeev Gautam, Navdeep Goyal and Harish Kumar. The decision to issue the notices was taken at a syndicate meeting.
Ambala | Murder accused lands in police net after 16 years
A murder accused and proclaimed offender carrying a ₹10,000 reward of on his head was arrested by the Ambala unit of the Special Task Force on Saturday. He had been absconding since 2006. The accused, Narender alias Nina alias Raju, a resident of Patiala was arrested from Alwar district of Rajasthan by a team led by inspector Deepender Singh. He was handed over to the Baldev Nagar police station for further probe, the STF said.
Punjab, Haryana agree to name Chandigarh international airport after Bhagat Singh
Punjab and Haryana on Saturday agreed to name the Chandigarh International Airport after Shaheed Bhagat Singh. The decision was taken at a meeting between Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann and Haryana deputy CM Dushyant Chautala. He said since Haryana also had an equal share in its construction, Panchkula, should also be added to its name. He said the same request will also be sent to the Central government.
Punjab food department dismisses official who concealed Canadian PR
Food, civil supplies and consumer affairs department has dismissed deputy director Rakesh Kumar Singla for wilfully concealing facts and negligence in discharge of official duty. Disclosing this here Saturday, the food, civil supplies and consumer affairs minister Lal Chand Kataruchak said the abovesaid official violated the Punjab Civil Services Rules, 1970 by hiding the fact that he had acquired the Permanent Residency of Canada in 2006.
Guest column | Content overload clogging kids’ mind
Rivya and Gina, the mothers of Class 6 students are engaged in an animated discussion about the curriculum. “The sheer volume of content is overwhelming. There are way too many topics in the syllabus and every topic is to be learnt in detail. To add to the woes of the little ones, there are constant tests and additional homework too,” says Rivya.
