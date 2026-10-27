Jind: 3 revenue officials booked for recording land mutation

Three revenue officials, including a former naib tehsildar, have been booked on charges of forgery, cheating and other offences for allegedly recording a land mutation despite a stay order by the commissioner’s court in Jind district, police said on Sunday.

According to the complaint, the disputed land is jointly owned by three brothers–Badal Singh, Karan Singh and Dalbir Singh–each holding approximately 11 acres. (HT File)

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The accused have been identified as former naib tehsildar Ranbir, kanungo Suresh and the then halka patwari Ravi Dutt. An FIR was registered at Pillukhera police station following an investigation by the police economics cell.

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According to the information the case relates to a disputed 33-acre landholding in Rajana Khurd village, where a mutation involving three acres of prime land adjoining the Jind-Safidon road was allegedly recorded on July 9, 2025, despite the matter being pending before the courts of the Safidon sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) and the Hisar commissioner.

The complainant, Labh Singh, alleged that the mutation was entered in the name of his uncle, Badal Singh, in violation of a stay order issued by the commissioner’s court restraining the recording of any mutation in the disputed matter.

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{{^usCountry}} The issue was raised on September 25 during a grievance redressal meeting chaired by Haryana sports minister Gaurav Gautam. The minister directed the authorities to issue show-cause notices to the three officials and ordered an inquiry into the alleged irregularities. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The issue was raised on September 25 during a grievance redressal meeting chaired by Haryana sports minister Gaurav Gautam. The minister directed the authorities to issue show-cause notices to the three officials and ordered an inquiry into the alleged irregularities. {{/usCountry}}

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During the meeting, revenue department officials reportedly admitted to a mistake and failed to provide satisfactory answers to questions raised by the minister and the complainant, following which the minister ordered further action.

According to the complaint, the disputed land is jointly owned by three brothers–Badal Singh, Karan Singh and Dalbir Singh–each holding approximately 11 acres.

Labh Singh, son of Karn Singh, objected to the division of the land records and approached the authorities. The original khewat number 285 was split during 2024-25 into two separate khewats, 319 in the name of Badal Singh and 320 in the name of Karan Singh.

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The complainant alleged that despite the pending litigation and the stay order, the three-acre parcel along the Jind-Safidon road was mutated in Badal Singh’s name on July 9, 2025. The patwari subsequently entered the mutation in the online revenue records, he alleged.

The next hearings in the matter are scheduled for November 4 before the commissioner’s court and November 11 before the SDM’s court. The Pillukhera police station incharge said that an FIR has been registered because the registration was done despite a stay by the commissioner’s court. However, the investigation in the case is underway, and further action will be taken accordingly.