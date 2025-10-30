J&K assembly autumn session: National Law University to start functioning in J&K from next financial year, says Omar

Chief minister Omar Abdullah on Wednesday said that Jammu and Kashmir National Law University (NLU) is expected to start classes in a rented accommodation from next financial year, possibly from central district of Budgam.

Omar was speaking in the Jammu and Kashmir assembly after Congress MLA Nizamuddin Bhat brought a resolution seeking establishment of the J&K NLU at Srinagar as the funds were already earmarked for the first phase of its establishment. The resolution was passed through a voice vote in the House. All the MLAs, including from BJP, supported the establishment, though BJP members neither opposed nor participated in the voice vote. The only differences between the members was where should be the location of the University with the majority of the members urging that the university be set up in Srinagar because of its central location and accessibility.

Omar, while speaking in favour of the resolution said that there was nothing in the resolution which “we see the need to oppose”. He had announced the establishment of the University in his budget speech in March and had proposed a provision of ₹50 crore in the budget for this “transformative initiative”.

Omar said that he will not indulge in this debate where the NLU should be established. “Wherever (the place), it will be established in J&K,” he said.

He said that there were times when it would become difficult to choose a place particularly when the central government had sanctioned a central university and an IIM under Manmohan Singh. “That decision had become difficult for us because IIM was not known to people here. I knew if we established a central university in Jammu, Kashmir would say it was injustice. And on the other hand Jammu people don’t hesitate to say that everything is usurped by Kashmir. I met Manmohan Singh again and sought two central universities which were granted -one for Jammu and another for Kashmir,” he said.

He said that the decision of where the NLU in J&K will be constructed will be taken thoroughly. “Where the university will be established will be decided after proper thinking,” he said.

Omar said that there are different aspects to the establishment of NLU which needs to be taken into account. “We will have to establish it and money will also be ours but others have a role. I have talked to the chief justice multiple times and we are meeting face to face over the issue to take this proposal forward. There is also a role of Bar Council of India,” he said.

“But this is not the first Law University in the country. The records I have seen or heard, there has never been a dictation from outside to the state. Normally the state or territory is allowed to select the place,” he said.

He said that the construction of campus takes time but classes will be started soon from rented accommodation. “It won’t happen in this financial year but we plan to start classes and admissions in the beginning of next financial year. For that we need to start from rented accommodation,” he said.

Omar said that they are trying to find a place with such a type of infrastructure. “I have asked my officers to identify some potential sites. In my opinion a software technology park was being established in Ompora Budgam which was stopped owing to objections from the Indian Air Force. The sprawling campus of the park is established but not in use. Possibly if we didn’t get any other proper accommodation then we will start the University from that campus in Budgam. Then we will start work on a permanent campus,” he said.

BJP candidate files complaint against Omar over poll code ‘violation’

The BJP members outside the assembly criticised CM Omar for announcing the start of university from rented accommodation from Budgam. “Omar Abdullah gave assurance in the assembly to open classes of NLU in Budgam which is against the model code of conduct. He should resign on moral grounds ,” said BJP’s leader of opposition, Sunil Sharma.

Budgam is going to polls on November 11.

BJP candidate for Budgam constituency Agha Syed Mohsin filed a complaint with Election Commission seeking action against the CM for making an announcement for start of temporary classes of NLU at Ompura , Budgam.

“This statement, made from floor of the assembly, is being widely circulated ...and is clearly intended to influence the electorate of Budgam...,” the complaint read.