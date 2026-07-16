J&K book controversy: Jammu University bans blacklisted authors, publishers

The University of Jammu has directed all its teaching departments, campuses and libraries to immediately stop procuring books from three blacklisted authors and two publishers who authored and published two books glorifying separatists and terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir. The Jammu varsity also stated that a comprehensive audit and inspection must be undertaken immediately to certify that no such material exists in the university’s offices, departments, or libraries. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The books were published under the Samgra Shiksha Mission.

The university in a circular issued here, directed all departments to immediately withdraw any such printed material from the campus in compliance with an order by the Jammu and Kashmir government.

“In continuation to university circular no. PA/Reg/26/2011-310 dated July 7, 2026, it is hereby circulated for the information of all rectors/directors/heads of the teaching departments/I/c Librarian, Dhanvantri Library that the below-mentioned authors and publishers have been banned and blacklisted, henceforth, in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir by the school education department, civil secretariat, J&K vide government order no. 257-JK(Edu) of 2026 dated July 4, 2026,” it stated. Furthermore, any printed material authored and/or published by them must also be withdrawn from the territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

The circular also named the authors—Hilal Ahmad, Santosh Meena, Sushant Giri, and publishers—Oberoi Book Service, Jammu, and Anurag Prakashan, Delhi.

The Jammu varsity also stated that a comprehensive audit and inspection must be undertaken immediately to certify that no such material exists in the university’s offices, departments, or libraries.

The circular also stated that “a committee shall be constituted by the university for formulation of a comprehensive Standard Operating Procedure for the procurement of books and academic material on campus, including framing a stringent screening mechanism, along with periodic random scrutiny by a panel of academicians to prevent objectionable content from entering the university and regularly examining the websites and digital repositories of the university.”