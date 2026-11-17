The Jammu and Kashmir Congress on Monday sought a white paper on the security situation in the Union Territory, following the killing of two special police officers.

Congress leader Suhail Bukhari addresses a press conference, in Srinagar, Monday. (PTI)

Party spokesperson Syed Suhail Bukhari said Union home ministry, lieutenant governor and the BJP-led central government must clarify the circumstances in which the two SPOs were killed.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} {{/usCountry}}

“We demand accountability. Authorities must answer why those two SPOs were sent on duty there and who issued the order. A white paper must be issued on the security situation in J&K. You have been saying that the situation has improved. Issue a white paper to state whether the situation has normalised or deteriorated. You can’t claim both,” Bukhari said, asserting that the Centre was responsible since the security and law and order in the UT were under the control of the LG and the home minister.

“The police and security apparatus are under the LG and home minister Amit Shah here. Yet, the dead bodies of SPOs were not treated with proper respect. They were brought in dumpers without coffins. This is BJP’s responsibility, “ he said.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} He alleged that Leader of Opposition Sunil Sharma disrespected J&K for social media fame. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He alleged that Leader of Opposition Sunil Sharma disrespected J&K for social media fame. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

“BJP’s LoP and local MLAs keep claiming that the situation has become normal here; they know the state of security. They want to evade questions, “ he said.

He also clarified J&K Congress president Tariq Hameed Karra’s statement, in which he had sought a thorough investigation into the entire matter and demanded that the exact sequence of events be disclosed.

“As a responsible political leader, Karra is demanding an investigation into all angles. The families of the SPOs have the right to know what exactly happened there,” Bukhari said.

BJP MLA’s mosque remarks spark row

Meanwhile, BJP Kishtwar legislator Shagun Parihar’s statement linking mosques to the terrorist attack has sparked a row.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

While the BJP has termed the MLA’s remarks as personal, minister Sakina Ittoo slammed the statement and sought an apology.

“Jammu and Kashmir’s greatest strength has always been its age-old Hindu, Muslim and Sikh brotherhood, mutual respect and peaceful coexistence. The statement attributed to BJP MLA Parihar, linking mosques to killings, is deeply unfortunate, irresponsible and wholly uncalled for. Such baseless communal insinuations have no place in a society built on centuries of shared heritage and brotherhood,” Ittoo wrote on X.

She said that public representatives must exercise restraint and responsibility while speaking, particularly on matters that risk disturbing communal harmony.

“She must withdraw her remarks and apologise to the people of Jammu and Kashmir, particularly the Muslim community,” she said.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

NC chief spokesman and legislator Tanvir Sadiq said that the BJP must be held accountable for its MLA’s allegedly irresponsible and inflammatory allegations.

“The BJP leadership cannot hide behind silence or pretend this is an isolated matter. It must unequivocally condemn these remarks and issue an unconditional public apology. Stop playing with the communal harmony of Jammu and Kashmir,” he said.

Awami Itihaad Party chief spokesman Inam Un Nabi said his party believed that unsubstantiated allegations targeting religious institutions or an entire community could seriously damage Kishtwar’s social fabric.

“Kishtwar needs justice, not division,” he said.

People’s Democratic Party spokesman Mohit Bhan alleged that the BJP gave different responses to the two terror attacks.

“In Kishtwar, a district with a substantial Hindu population, two SPOs were killed. BJP’s local MLA and the LoP publicly lashed out at police officers, calling them incompetent, useless and irresponsible. Yet, there has been no comparable scale of collective questioning of the Hindu-majority local population. Contrast this with Akhran-Kulgam, a Muslim-majority district, where an attack injured three CRPF personnel, fortunately claiming no lives. The response saw over 500 people, mostly young men, detained for questioning, widespread raids, cordon-and-search operations, frisking and restrictions on civilian movement,” he alleged.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}