The food and drug administration (FDA) in Jammu and Kashmir publicly named the firms, individuals and courier agencies who have procured rotten or substandard meat in the Union territory in the last one year, including the recent seizure of 1,600 kg rotten meat.

The FDA gave a detailed account of how the 1,600 kg parcel was seized and subsequently destroyed. (HT Photo for representation) more less

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The FDA said that it has done over 12,700 inspections in the financial year 2026-27 with 533 cases registered and penalties amounting to over ₹1 crore. The railway authorities have also stressed that highly perishable food commodities must be transported only through duly licensed food business operators and under prescribed temperature-controlled conditions, accompanied by proper declarations and documentation.

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After the seizure of a number of rotten meat consignments meant for human consumption in the past one year, the public have been demanding strict scrutiny and action against the culprits. The recent 1,600 kg consignment seized at Budgam railway station earlier this month sent shock waves across the Valley with people seeking accountability and transparency including making the names of individuals and firms involved in this malpractice public.

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{{^usCountry}} The FDA gave a detailed account of how the 1,600 kg parcel was seized and subsequently destroyed. “The consignment of highly perishable category was being transported by misrepresentation/suppression of facts through the train. Preliminary investigation revealed that the consignment had originated from M/s Al Nida Foods, No. 198, Shaheed Ashfaq Ullah Khan, Fish Market, Ghazipur, Delhi – 110096 Ghazipur, Delhi, and was intended for Ayaan Manzoor resident of Bemina, Srinagar, through M/s Tultrav Courier Agency, Bemina,” said FDA commissioner in a statement. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The FDA gave a detailed account of how the 1,600 kg parcel was seized and subsequently destroyed. “The consignment of highly perishable category was being transported by misrepresentation/suppression of facts through the train. Preliminary investigation revealed that the consignment had originated from M/s Al Nida Foods, No. 198, Shaheed Ashfaq Ullah Khan, Fish Market, Ghazipur, Delhi – 110096 Ghazipur, Delhi, and was intended for Ayaan Manzoor resident of Bemina, Srinagar, through M/s Tultrav Courier Agency, Bemina,” said FDA commissioner in a statement. {{/usCountry}}

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“The consignment had been booked under the general parcel category without proper disclosure of the actual nature of the commodity, apparently to circumvent the prescribed requirements governing the transportation of ‘highly perishable food products’ under FSSA 2006,” the statement said.

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Notices, as per laid down procedure, have been issued to the concerned persons and entities, and further legal proceedings are being initiated under the relevant provisions of the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006, including Sections 31, 50, 53,61 and 63.

“Further, the matter has also been taken up with the railway authorities, impressing upon them that highly perishable food commodities must be transported only through duly licensed food business operators and under prescribed temperature-controlled conditions, accompanied by proper declarations and documentation, “ the FDA said.

The FDA said that during the year 2025, similar enforcement actions were undertaken by the department, during which frozen meat and meat products violative of prescribed requirements were seized from M/s Sunshine Industries, Zakura ( Abdul Hamid Kuchay) – 1,200 kg; M/s Al-Taqwa, Lasjan (Altaf Ahmed Chandoo) – 500 kg; M/s M.M. Foods, Haji Bagh, HMT Srinagar (Manzoor Ahmad Mansoodi) – 1,400 kg; M/s Niyaz Ahmad Kawa, Aali Kadal – 420 kg; and M/s Al-Azeem Enterprises, Manderbagh, Srinagar – 520 kg.

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“Consequent upon the seizures, legal proceedings were initiated against the respective operators, pursuant to which the court of the additional deputy commissioner, Srinagar (adjudicating officer), imposed penalties of ₹4 lakh, ₹5 lakh, ₹4.40 lakh, ₹1.25 lakh and ₹17,500, respectively, “ the FDA said.

Besides, FDA has conducted regular enforcement activities across the Union territory to enforce compliance with the provisions of the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006.

“During the financial year 2026–27, 12,778 inspections have been conducted, with 7,266 enforcement samples and 2,857 surveillance samples lifted for analysis through NABL-accredited laboratories. Further, 533 cases have been instituted and 619 cases adjudicated, resulting in the imposition of penalties amounting to ₹1,00,42,231 under various sections of the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006,” the statement said.

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Mirwaiz denounces repeated food adulteration incidents

Addressing the Friday congregation at the historic Jama Masjid Srinagar, chief priest Mirwaiz Umar Farooq expressed grave concern over repeated incidents of food adulteration and the seizure of large quantities of rotten meat, describing them as deeply disturbing and reflective of serious shortcomings in public accountability and societal ethics.

Mirwaiz said that the Muttahida Majlis-e-Ulama (MMU), a representative body of various religious bodies and institutions, had devoted Friday’s sermon delivered in mosques across Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh, to “food adulteration, moral decline and collective responsibility.”

Referring to the recent seizure of rotten meat at Budgam railway station, Mirwaiz appreciated the intervention of the railway police but questioned how such a huge quantity of a perishable commodity could travel hundreds of kilometres without any safe guards and so easily.

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