The Jammu and Kashmir government has notified the establishment of the National Law University (NLU), effective November 30, with its headquarters and main campus in Budgam and a satellite campus in Jammu, an official said.

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The landmark initiative marks a significant step towards strengthening the higher education landscape in Jammu and Kashmir, the official said.

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Earlier this year, Jammu witnessed a series of protests and representations from various quarters demanding the establishment of the National Law University in the region, bringing the issue into wider public discourse.

“The Government has notified the establishment of the Jammu and Kashmir National Law University with effect from 30 November 2026, with its headquarters/main campus in Budgam and a satellite campus in Jammu,” the office of the chief minister posted on X.

It said the landmark initiative in higher education will enable students to pursue quality legal education within J&K, enhance their career prospects and build a highly skilled human resource base for the emerging knowledge economy.

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{{^usCountry}} During the byelections last year, chief minister Omar Abdullah had promised to establish a National Law University at Budgam. However, after the party lost the by-election, the CM had said that the establishment of the university is still under consideration. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} During the byelections last year, chief minister Omar Abdullah had promised to establish a National Law University at Budgam. However, after the party lost the by-election, the CM had said that the establishment of the university is still under consideration. {{/usCountry}}

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For some time, a section of people in Jammu had started demanding the establishment of a National Law University in the winter capital.

Budgam Assembly member Aga Syed Muntazir Mehdi had also written to the CM, reminding him of his promise about the establishment of the National Law University in Budgam.

Last year, speaking in the Assembly, Omar had said that the decision on where the NLU in J&K will be constructed will be taken thoroughly. “Where the university will be established will be decided after proper thinking,” he had said.

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J&K Peoples Conference president and Handwara MLA Sajad Lone, however, questioned the ruling dispensation over the handling of the proposed NLU.

Reacting sharply to the reported arrangement separating the university’s administrative headquarters from its academic campus across the region’s two divisions, Lone questioned the basic logic and academic viability of running an institution with its core components separated by hundreds of kilometres.

“Can someone please enlighten us and explain the difference between the headquarters of a university and the campus of a university?” Lone asked, taking aim at the administration’s narrative.