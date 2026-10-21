Jammu and Kashmir government will move to winter capital Jammu in the first week of November as part of the biannual Darbar Move.

The order said that the offices moving ‘in camp’ shall carry only 33% of the staff strength in that particular office, or 10 officials, whichever is minimum. (HT Photo for representation)

“The offices observing five days’ week shall close at Srinagar on October 30, 2026 (Friday) after office hours, and the offices observing six days’ week shall close on October 31, 2026 (Saturday) after office hours,” an order issued by the government reads. “All the offices shall reopen at Jammu on November 2, 2026 (Monday), “ it said.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} {{/usCountry}}

The Darbar Move, which has a 150-year history in J&K, was discontinued in 2021 by the lieutenant governor, but was resumed by chief minister Omar Abdullah after he came to power. The practice returned this summer when the offices moved from Jammu to Srinagar. The resumption was a significant political victory for the Abdullah-led government, which made reviving the Darbar Move a key point of the National Conference’s 2024 election manifesto.

The Darbar Move, initiated in 1872 by Maharaja Ranbir Singh to escape seasonal extremes, was halted in June 2021 by the administration of LG Manoj Sinha. Citing the transition to a digital e-office system, the LG’s office argued that physically shifting thousands of files was an unnecessary drain on resources, estimating an annual saving of ₹200 crore.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} The current restoration includes modern concessions—such as a 33% staff cap for ‘in camp’ and a reliance on digital files but the physical presence of the cabinet either in Srinagar or Jammu signals the return of a governance model that many in the Union Territory view as essential for regional integration. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The current restoration includes modern concessions—such as a 33% staff cap for ‘in camp’ and a reliance on digital files but the physical presence of the cabinet either in Srinagar or Jammu signals the return of a governance model that many in the Union Territory view as essential for regional integration. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

The order said that the offices moving ‘in camp’ shall carry only 33% of the staff strength in that particular office, or 10 officials, whichever is minimum.

The J&K road transport corporation has been asked to make available a sufficient number of buses in good condition for transportation of employees on October 31 and November 1, 2026.

The booking of buses shall be for destinations of the employees, wherever feasible. Tickets shall be issued by the JKRTC in advance, the order said.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

J&K Police will escort the convoy carrying employees all along the route upto their respective destinations. They will also make sure that the move convoy is given precedence in crossing the Banihal Qazigund Tunnel and the Dr. Syama Prasad Mookerjee Tunnel.

“Director general of police, J&K, shall issue necessary guidelines to the field agencies accordingly, “ the order said.

The health and medical education department will make arrangements for medical aid facilities at Qazigund, Banihal, Ramsu, Ramban, Chenani, Udhampur and Jhajjar Kotli on the days when the employees travel from Srinagar to Jammu. The employees will be paid a move travel allowance at a uniform rate of ₹25,000 per employee.

However, the administrative secretaries have been asked to furnish details of employees- a gazetted and four non-gazetted- who shall be retained at Civil Secretariat, Srinagar.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

“The estates department shall provide accommodation to the officers/officials, moving with Darbar Move, as per past practice, “ the order said.