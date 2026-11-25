Jammu: Jammu and Kashmir Police have attached over 27 kanals of land belonging to five Reasi-based terrorists who allegedly exfiltrated to Pakistan for arms training and are attempting to revive militancy in the region.

J&K Police personnel after attaching land belonging to five Reasi terrorists linked to Pakistan-based militancy. (X) more less

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Director general of police (DGP) Nalin Prabhat approved the property seizure under Section 25 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), 1967, via an order issued on November 19.

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According to the order, the accused were attempting to liquidate their assets to fund terror operations. “The evidence collected during investigation reveals that these terrorists are attempting to sell their land, and the proceeds of such sale are intended to be used for furtherance of terrorist activities in the area,” the DGP said.

The five accused have been identified as Mohd Qayoom, alias Abdul Qayoom, of Shadole in Mahore tehsil; Bashir Ahmad, alias Masoom, of Bidder; Shokat Ali of Hunder in Arnas tehsil; Manzoor Ahmad, alias Manzoor Hussain, of Khanti in Thuroo tehsil; and Imtyaz Ahmad of Thuroo.

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{{^usCountry}} According to the property details incorporated in the order, the five own a combined 27 kanals and 36 marlas of land. The DGP approved the attachment, classifying the properties as “proceeds of terrorism” under Section 2(1)(g)(ii) of the UAPA. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to the property details incorporated in the order, the five own a combined 27 kanals and 36 marlas of land. The DGP approved the attachment, classifying the properties as “proceeds of terrorism” under Section 2(1)(g)(ii) of the UAPA. {{/usCountry}}

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The action follows a 2024 case registered at the Mahore police station under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), the Explosive Substances Act, and the UAPA.

Investigations showed that the five had crossed over to Pakistan for weapons training and were actively working to disrupt peace in the district.

On November 29, 2024, police received intelligence regarding 30 suspected terrorists from the Mahore and Chassana police station jurisdictions who had gone missing between 1991 and 2003 and exfiltrated to Pakistan.