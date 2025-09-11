J-K Police carries out raids in Hizbul Mujahideen terrorist’s escape case

Two decades after former assembly member Anantnag had helped Hizbul Mujahideen divisional commander to cross Wagah border, the State Investigation Agency (SIA) today conducted raids at two places in South Kashmir in connection with a case pertaining to the Hizbul Mujahideen terrorist’s escape. Police said that initially the FIR No. 98 of 2005 was registered in police station Bijbehara and was subsequently transferred to SIA Kashmir for specialised investigation in 2023. (File)

Former assembly member Gul Rafeeqi was arrested by police in 2005 for helping a Hizbul commander to cross the Wagah border.

Police had even blamed the former legislator for ferrying the commander in his official vehicle from Kashmir to Wagah therefrom he crossed the international border on a fake passport.

“SIA Kashmir conducted raids earlier today at two places at district Anantnag and Pulwama in a case related to escape of Hizbul Mujahideen terrorist Amin Baba to Pakistan in 2005.The escape of Baba, who was divisional commander of Hizbul Mujahideen outfit to Pakistan was orchestrated with the support of former MLA Gul Rafeeqi and others. The accused persons had managed a fake passport for the terrorist and ferried him in the official vehicle of the MLA from Anantnag to Attari due to which he managed to cross over to Pakistan,” a police spokesperson said in a statement.

