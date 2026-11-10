J&K Police seize 26 vehicles during crackdown on illegal mining in 5 districts

Jammu and Kashmir Police seized 26 vehicles and a JCB machine during a crackdown against illegal mining, unauthorised extraction and transportation of minerals, and traffic violations in the Kulgam, Sopore, Baramulla, Awantipora, and Anantnag districts. Additionally, 13 heavy motor vehicles (HMVs)—particularly tippers and dumpers—were challaned for various violations of the Motor Vehicles Act, police said on Monday.

In Baramulla, J&K Police seized a tipper bearing registration number JK-05B-4113 at Chakloo after it was found transporting extracted minerals without valid permission. (HT Photo for representation)

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In Kulgam, three FIRs were registered after intercepting four tractors at Vessu crossing and Palpora crossing, which were allegedly transporting illegally extracted riverbed material, including sand and boulders, without valid authorisation and royalty documents.

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In separate enforcement actions, J&K Police seized 10 vehicles, including HMVs, motorcycles, a tractor and other two-wheelers, for various violations of the Motor Vehicles Act, including non-compliance with High Security Registration Plate (HSRP) requirements. Furthermore, 13 HMVs, including tippers and dumpers, were challaned by police for traffic violations.

In Sopore, J&K Police, in coordination with the geology and mining department, conducted joint enforcement operations at various locations across Sopore police district and seized five vehicles allegedly involved in illegal extraction and transportation of minerals without valid permission.

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{{^usCountry}} In Baramulla, J&K Police seized a tipper bearing registration number JK-05B-4113 at Chakloo after it was found transporting extracted minerals without valid permission. Necessary legal proceedings under the relevant provisions of the Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Act (MMDR Act) were initiated through the district mineral officer, Baramulla. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In Baramulla, J&K Police seized a tipper bearing registration number JK-05B-4113 at Chakloo after it was found transporting extracted minerals without valid permission. Necessary legal proceedings under the relevant provisions of the Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Act (MMDR Act) were initiated through the district mineral officer, Baramulla. {{/usCountry}}

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In Awantipora, police seized a JCB machine at Sheikh-ul-Aalam, Tanchibagh, falling within the jurisdiction of Pampore police station, and apprehended its driver in connection with an alleged illegal mining activity. The accused was identified as Mohd Sakib Sheikh son of Mohd Asik Sheikh resident of Dusoo, Pulwama, presently residing at Doonnard, Pampore. Accordingly, FIR No. 102/2026 was registered at Pampore police station and further investigation was initiated.

In another operation, Pampore police station seized two tipper vehicles bearing Registration Nos. JK-01Q-0301 and JK-01AT-2525 for their alleged involvement in illegal extraction and transportation of sand from River Jhelum at Bujibagh, Samboora. Subsequently, case FIR No. 104/2026 under relevant sections of law has been registered.

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Meanwhile, in Anantnag, J&K Police intensified night-time checking and area domination operations against illegal mining. During the operation, a police party from Achabal police station seized four tractors allegedly involved in illegal mining at Telwani Achabal. Cognisance has been taken, and further legal action is being initiated in accordance with law.