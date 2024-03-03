J&K political parties push for crop, house damage relief

Political parties of Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday demanded compensation from the administration for the families whose houses and orchards were affected by gusty winds on Saturday. Officials said that scores of houses were damaged in south Kashmir and in Jammu after the Union Territory experienced heavy rains and snowfall on Saturday (HT File)

Officials said that scores of houses were damaged in south Kashmir and in Jammu after the Union Territory experienced heavy rains and snowfall on Saturday.

The weather office said that the UT experienced winds with maximum speed of 62 km/h in Jammu, 52km/h in Udhampur, 40 km/h in Anantnag, 36 km/h in Kupwara, 32 km/h in Bandipora 32 and 22km/h in Srinagar.

Apni Party president Syed Mohammad Altaf Bukhari called upon the administration to provide compensation to the people who have suffered losses.

“I am deeply saddened to know that the recent adverse weather has wreaked havoc in many areas in the Valley and Jammu. Hundreds of houses, orchards, and trees have suffered significant damage due to the gusty winds and heavy rainfall. I urge the administration to step forward with necessary assistance and provide adequate compensation to the affected people,” he said.

The Communist Party of India (Marxist) also demanded relief for the affected people.

CPI(M) secretary Ghulam Nabi Malik expressed concern over the “massive damage” and said that the administration must direct the revenue authorities to assess the losses immediately so that compensation can be provided in time.