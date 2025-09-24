Search
Wed, Sept 24, 2025
J&K: Vital inter-district road restored after nearly a month

ByHT Correspondent, Jammu
Published on: Sept 24, 2025 07:40 am IST

Despite multiple challenges, a team of 110 RCC under 31 Border Roads Task Force (BRTF)/ Project Sampark worked relentlessly and restored the damaged stretch after ten days of continuous hard work, a spokesperson said

The Border Roads Organisation (BRO) has restored strategic Budhal-Mahore-Gool road that was washed away in heavy rains during August this year, said officials.

Budhal – Mahore – Gool (BMG) is a strategic road for the movement of troops and supply of logistics across important regions of Pir Panjal ranges. (HT Photo)
Budhal – Mahore – Gool (BMG) is a strategic road for the movement of troops and supply of logistics across important regions of Pir Panjal ranges.

On the other hand, local populace also depends heavily upon this road for their daily movement between Rajouri and Reasi districts.

“It was a primary route that connects remote villages to sub divisions and district headquarters, making it essential for the transport of goods, services, and emergency response. This dual role makes the BMG Road a crucial and irreplaceable link in the region’s infrastructure”, said a defence spokesperson.

He informed that on August 28, Badora diversion on this road was severely impacted and was washed out completely in heavy rains. “This event had widespread consequences, affecting 15 villages and hindering inter-district and intra-district connectivity, specifically between the Reasi, Rajouri and Ramban districts,” he said.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / J&K: Vital inter-district road restored after nearly a month
