JKSA meets foreign secy; raises issue of J&K students stranded in Iran

A representative of Jammu and Kashmir Students Association (JKSA) met India’s Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri in Delhi on Saturday and raised concerns regarding the safety of Indian students, including a large number from Jammu and Kashmir, who are currently stranded in Iran amid ongoing airstrikes and escalating hostilities. India’s Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri. (File)

A spokesperson of JKSA said that, national convener Nasir Khuehami apprised the Foreign Secretary of the widespread panic among students due to continuous airstrikes, explosions, and the rapidly evolving conflict situation. He urged the Government of India and the ministry of external affairs to take urgent measures to ensure the safety, relocation, or evacuation of Indian students at the earliest.

The JKSA said that Misri assured Khuehami that the Government of India is closely coordinating with the Iranian authorities and the Embassy of India in Tehran to monitor the situation. “He informed that relocation of students from vulnerable areas is being undertaken in a phased manner, depending on the evolving security situation on the ground,” the spokesperson said.

“Misri reiterated that the safety and well-being of Indian students remain the government’s top priority and assured that all necessary steps are being taken to ensure their protection and to facilitate their safe return to India,” the spokesperson said.

Nearly 1,100 to 1,500 J&K medical students remain stranded in Iran as the war rages. Despite an MEA advisory to leave, many students stayed for the critical March 5 national exams (Uloompaya), which were only postponed at the eleventh hour following US-Israeli strikes.