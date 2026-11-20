Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini on Thursday identified employment generation, industrial investments and infrastructure push as the key priorities of his government, which completed two years of its five-year tenure last month.

Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini (HT)

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“We remain committed to creating more employment opportunities for our youth,” he said in a course of exclusive interview with Hindustan Times at his official residence named ‘Sant Kabir Kutir’ after the 15th-century saint.

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“In the past two years alone, we provided 46,500 jobs and recruitment for another 16,500 is underway,” he said, rebutting the opposition parties’ charge on the high unemployment rate in the state as a false propaganda.

Saini, 56, also projected having a handle on the law and order situation in the backdrop of spurt in gangster-related extortion calls and shootouts. The police, he said, have deported 22 foreign-based criminals which has led to a significant decline in ransom calls.

He said his party has made 217 commitments in the Sankalp Patra (manifesto) before the 2024 assembly polls, and 76 of them have been fulfilled.

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{{^usCountry}} “We believe in implementing the promises from the day one of coming to power unlike other parties which fulfil their poll guarantees only months before seeking the votes again,” he said, taking a swipe at the Aam Aadmi Party and the Congress. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “We believe in implementing the promises from the day one of coming to power unlike other parties which fulfil their poll guarantees only months before seeking the votes again,” he said, taking a swipe at the Aam Aadmi Party and the Congress. {{/usCountry}}

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On industrial investments, Saini, who toured multiple countries in the last one year to woo investors, said MoUs worth ₹1.1 lakh crore have been signed and nearly 50% of that investment is already being implemented on the ground.

Sounding confident about his party’s poll prospects in the upcoming assembly polls in Punjab, Saini said people of Punjab are closely watching the development model in Haryana and have realised that only a double-engine government under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership will help the border state tide over its problems and lead to a fast development.

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With his trademark saffron turban and Punjabi oratory, Saini has been actively campaigning in Punjab for the last one year. “I am frequently going to Punjab because its people love and respect me,” he added.