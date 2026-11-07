Juvenile among 4 arrested with 36kg heroin in Amritsar

The counter intelligence (CI) wing, Amritsar, has busted a cross-border narcotics smuggling network with the arrest of four persons, including a juvenile, with 36kg heroin, said Punjab director general of police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav on Friday.

The seized consignment. Apart from recovering heroin, police also impounded two motorcycles used in the logistical movement of the narcotics consignment. (HT)

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Those accused have been identified as Sahil Singh of Ghanupur in Amritsar; Paramjeet Singh and Kamalpal Singh, both residents of Rajasansi, Amritsar; and a juvenile. Paramjeet has a criminal background and has been facing three cases under the NDPS Act, police said.

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Apart from recovering heroin, police have also impounded two motorcycles used in the logistical movement of the narcotics consignment, police said.

The seizure comes a day after the Amritsar rural police seized 34kg heroin, two hand grenades and eight firearms, including two sophisticated 9mm Uzi sub-machine guns.

The DGP said preliminary investigation has revealed that the accused were acting on the instructions of a foreign-based handler. They were facilitating delivery of heroin consignments near the India-Pakistan border in the Lopoke area and supplying them to other parties through his operatives, he said.

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{{^usCountry}} Sharing details, he said that CI Amritsar received a specific intelligence that the four associates of foreign-based handler had retrieved a huge consignment of drone-smuggled heroin from the Lopoke border area and they are expected to hand over the contraband to another party somewhere at Amritsar-Lopoke Road. Following this, police conducted a raid and intercepted Sahil, Paramjeet, Kamalpal and the juvenile near the Bharatmala highway bridge and recovered 36kg of heroin and impounded their motorcycles, he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Sharing details, he said that CI Amritsar received a specific intelligence that the four associates of foreign-based handler had retrieved a huge consignment of drone-smuggled heroin from the Lopoke border area and they are expected to hand over the contraband to another party somewhere at Amritsar-Lopoke Road. Following this, police conducted a raid and intercepted Sahil, Paramjeet, Kamalpal and the juvenile near the Bharatmala highway bridge and recovered 36kg of heroin and impounded their motorcycles, he said. {{/usCountry}}

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A case under Sections 21, 25, and 29 of the NDPS Act has been registered at the state special operation cell police station in Amritsar.