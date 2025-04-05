Menu Explore
Kaithal SHO held for taking 30k bribe

ByHT Correspondent, Karnal
Apr 05, 2025 07:30 AM IST

The cop was identified as inspector Rampal Kumar, who was nabbed red-handed by an ACB team from Ambala at the SHO’s office.

The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Tuesday said that it arrested a sub inspector-rank police officer posted as station house officer (SHO) of Gulha police station in Kaithal for allegedly accepting a bribe of 30,000.

The accused after being caught red-handed in Kaithal on Thursday. (HT Photo)
The accused after being caught red-handed in Kaithal on Thursday. (HT Photo)

The cop was identified as inspector Rampal Kumar, who was nabbed red-handed by an ACB team from Ambala at the SHO's office.

The bureau said that a local complainant approached them and stated that he is an accused in a criminal case registered in 2023 at Cheeka police station.

The cop was earlier posted as SHO Cheeka and after his transfer to Guhla, he took away the case file with him, the ACB said.

The complainant alleged that the SHO asked for 50,000 as bribe for cancelling the case, of which 20,000 was paid on Wednesday.

Following the complaint, a case was registered, and a team raided the police station and arrested the SHO red-handed while taking the bribe.

