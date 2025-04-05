Kaithal SHO held for taking 30k bribe

The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Tuesday said that it arrested a sub inspector-rank police officer posted as station house officer (SHO) of Gulha police station in Kaithal for allegedly accepting a bribe of ₹30,000. The accused after being caught red-handed in Kaithal on Thursday. (HT Photo)

The cop was identified as inspector Rampal Kumar, who was nabbed red-handed by an ACB team from Ambala at the SHO’s office.

The bureau said that a local complainant approached them and stated that he is an accused in a criminal case registered in 2023 at Cheeka police station.

The cop was earlier posted as SHO Cheeka and after his transfer to Guhla, he took away the case file with him, the ACB said.

The complainant alleged that the SHO asked for ₹50,000 as bribe for cancelling the case, of which ₹20,000 was paid on Wednesday.

Following the complaint, a case was registered, and a team raided the police station and arrested the SHO red-handed while taking the bribe.