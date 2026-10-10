Kapurthala Sainik School seeks Punjab govt aid to clear dues, fund projects

The Sainik School, Kapurthala, held its 124th meeting of the Local Board of Administration (LBA) to review institutional progress and address critical development needs of the school.

The Local Board of Administration formally urged the Punjab government to extend immediate financial assistance. (www.sskapurthala.com)

The LBA formally urged the Punjab government to extend immediate financial assistance to resolve pending liabilities and ensure seamless execution of vital infrastructure projects at the school.

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The board maintained that the timely completion of these projects remained essential to providing cadets with upgraded instructional, residential and sporting amenities.

Presiding over the meeting, Major General PK Singh, Chief of Staff, Headquarters 11 Corps, who is chairman of the board of administration, said the board evaluated several proposed civil works, structural repairs and institutional upgrades.

“It was brought to the fore that restoration of the Jagatjit Palace, repair of hostels and multiple vital welfare and training projects are pending and needs to be completed as per the planned timelines. A comprehensive maintenance plan, prepared as per the directions of the chairman and projected to the Punjab government, is awaiting release of funds,” he said.

He further called for the expedited completion of ongoing works supported by both central and state authorities.

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{{^usCountry}} It may be mentioned that the state government had sent a communique to the Union ministry of defence, proposing the construction of a new and modern building in the vacant land available on the school premises, besides restoring the pristine glory of the historical Jagatjit Palace.But the approval remains pending. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} It may be mentioned that the state government had sent a communique to the Union ministry of defence, proposing the construction of a new and modern building in the vacant land available on the school premises, besides restoring the pristine glory of the historical Jagatjit Palace.But the approval remains pending. {{/usCountry}}

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The deliberations during the meeting focused on elevating academic benchmarks, reinforcing cadet discipline, evaluating daily routines and accelerating key campus development projects.

Principal Group Captain I Manoj Menon presented a comprehensive briefing on current and proposed infrastructural initiatives. He also underscored the school’s holistic approach to cadet development, combining rigorous academic instruction, NCC training, athletic programmes, physical conditioning and co-curricular pursuits, whilst reviewing the structured daily routine of the cadets.

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The Kapurthala Sainik School was established in 1961 as a feeder institution for the armed forces. The school has been a source of pride for the state government, with an impressive list of alumni. The Sainik Schools Society, an autonomous body under the defence ministry, directly runs 33 traditional Sainik Schools across India.