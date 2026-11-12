Karnal awarded for being cleanest in Haryana

President Droupadi Murmu on Wednesday awarded Karnal for being the cleanest city of Haryana in the Swachh Survekshan 2025-26 results announced at a ceremony at Vigyan Bhawan in Delhi.

The results of the 10th edition of the world’s largest urban cleanliness survey were announced by Union Minister of housing and urban affairs Manohar Lal Khattar during the program. (HT Photo)

The results of the 10th edition of the world’s largest urban cleanliness survey were announced by Union Minister of housing and urban affairs Manohar Lal Khattar during the program.

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Haryana urban local bodies minister Vipul Goel, department’s commissioner and secretary Ashok Kumar Meena, Karnal mayor Renu Bala Gupta and municipal corporation commissioner Saloni Sharma received the award in Khattar’s presence.

With this, Karnal has become the first municipal corporation in the state to receive the President’s award for the second consecutive year. Khattar is a member of Parliament (MP) from Karnal.

The city has also emerged as one of the top-three cleanest cities in the country under the category for cities with a population between 50,000 and 3 lakh.

However, Sharma said that Karnal’s national ranking under the category will be announced by Khattar later this week.

Last year, the city was awarded by Murmu for being adjudged third in the ‘Swachh Shehar’ category for cities with a population between 50,000 and 3 lakh at a similar event.

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{{^usCountry}} Officials said the city’s cleanliness has drastically improved over the year. In 2023, it was ranked 115th among cities with a population of over one lakh, while it was at 85th position in 2022 (among 4,354 cities in the 1–10 lakh population category). {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Officials said the city’s cleanliness has drastically improved over the year. In 2023, it was ranked 115th among cities with a population of over one lakh, while it was at 85th position in 2022 (among 4,354 cities in the 1–10 lakh population category). {{/usCountry}}

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Mayor Gupta congratulated the city residents and the entire MC team, saying that Karnal city, as well as the state of Haryana, has achieved a proud recognition.

Meanwhile, Sharma praised the sanitation branch and safai mitras, mentioning that they remain engaged in cleaning work in all seasons and their contribution was the most important.

The IAS officer further explained that a survey was conducted by a central team in March-April last year as part of the Swachh Survekshan.

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“It focused on aspects such as visible cleanliness, waste segregation, collection and transportation, solid waste management, access to sanitation, used water management, mechanisation of desludging services, overall welfare of sanitation workers, and citizen feedback and grievance redressal. The team’s evaluators also thoroughly examined the documents prepared by the MC and submitted a report to the ministry,” she added.