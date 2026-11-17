Karnal CMO to conduct inquiry into death of woman, newborn

A day after protests erupted at Karnal district civil hospital following the deaths of a woman and her newborn during treatment, the Karnal chief medical officer (CMO) said on Monday that she will conduct an inquiry to ensure justice for the aggrieved family.

SDM Davender Sharma and others meeting the family members. (HT Photo)

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On Saturday, the pregnant woman identified as Rajni, was admitted to the hospital with severe labour pain, but died during treatment late Sunday, along with her newborn.

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Speaking with the Hindustan Times, CMO (officiating) Dr Shashi Garg termed the deaths unfortunate and called for strict action against those responsible.

“I ordered the formation of a panel of doctors to conduct an enquiry and I have received the report. I’m not satisfied with such a ‘vague’ report that attempts to shield colleagues from negligence. Now, I will conduct the enquiry myself again on Tuesday and also speak with the family members. Administrative action will be taken against those at fault after hearing both sides,” Dr Garg said.

The civil surgeon was also present at the mortuary with other doctors when the family of the deceased from Karnal’s Uttam Nagar gathered in large numbers to protest the alleged negligence.

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{{^usCountry}} SDM Davender Sharma, Congress’ ward municipal counsellor Pappu Lather and others tried to convince the family and relatives, who created a ruckus at the hospital on Sunday night against the health staff and called the death avoidable. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} SDM Davender Sharma, Congress’ ward municipal counsellor Pappu Lather and others tried to convince the family and relatives, who created a ruckus at the hospital on Sunday night against the health staff and called the death avoidable. {{/usCountry}}

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Extra police forces were called to avert a law and order situation.

Lather said, “The family informed us that she did not receive proper treatment despite repeated pleas. They have demanded strict action against the responsible doctors and nursing staff.”

However, sources in the health department said that efforts were made to save the woman, who reportedly suffered a cardiac arrest during her delivery late at night. An immediate C-section was performed in an attempt to save the baby, but the baby could not be revived either.

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Meanwhile, SDM Sharma said, “The family’s demand for an enquiry was accepted earlier. They also sought an autopsy by an independent board of doctors apart from the civil hospital, which was also agreed upon. Action will be taken based on the report from the health department and by the police according to the family’s complaint.”