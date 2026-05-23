Karnal: ‘Cockroach Janata Party’ handiwork of mischievous people, says Khattar

Union power minister and Karnal member of Parliament Manohar Lal Khattar on Saturday said that the formation of ‘Cockroach Janata Party’ is handiwork of some mischievous people and there was nothing serious about it. Khattar, who is touring his constituency, visited Jhanjhari, Takhana, Padhana, Sidhpur, Anjanthali, Kamalpur, Jamba, Sawant, Haibatpur and Nigdhu villages. (HT Photo)

Speaking to media during his visit in Karnal, he said that their (Cockroach Janata Party) ‘X’ account has already been blocked and those who were behind it had themselves stepped back.

Speaking about the country’s power supply, Khattar said that a record-high 270.80 gigawatts was achieved on May 21, and electricity is being supplied uninterruptedly to meet demand.

Khattar also spoke about Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s global outreach programme. He said that the PM convened a meeting with the council of ministers after his return. “The PM spoke about his foreign visits and the discussions held during his tour. He also discussed future plans and global economic challenges,” he said.

Khattar, who is touring his constituency, visited Jhanjhari, Takhana, Padhana, Sidhpur, Anjanthali, Kamalpur, Jamba, Sawant, Haibatpur and Nigdhu villages.

He said that libraries will be opened in 395 gram panchayats to provide facilities like coaching centres in villages, along with school education, so that youth could have access to job preparation facilities at the village level.

Khattar will visit villages of Assandh assembly constituency on Sunday. Khattar said that the state is getting 24-hour electricity under the “Mhara Gaon-Jagmag Gaon” scheme. “Currently, the country has 283 gigawatts of power available, and instructions have been given to prepare for a 300 gigawatt capacity in the future,” Khattar said.

He said that ten years ago, the country did not even have the capacity to meet the demand of 250 gigawatts. “Electricity was not available in villages. Today, more than 6,000 villages in Haryana are getting 24-hour electricity,” he said.