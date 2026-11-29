A Holstein Friesian (HF) cross-bred cow on Saturday bagged the first position for highest milk production of 57.08 kg in a day at the National Dairy Mela organised at the National Dairy Research Institute (NDRI) in Karnal.

In the milk production (HF cross) competition, Ravi Sharma from Sandhir village of Karnal won the first position. (HT Photo) more less

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In the milk production (HF cross) competition, Ravi Sharma from Sandhir village of Karnal won the first position, followed by Neeraj from Kaimla village with 49 kg and 47.06 (both second and third), respectively.

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With this, the three-day National Dairy Mela and Agri-Expo 2026 concluded at the institute’s exhibition ground.

Officials said the mela brought together dairy farmers, livestock owners, scientists, entrepreneurs, women dairy groups, industry representatives and other stakeholders on a common platform for competitions, knowledge exchange, technology demonstration and exposure to modern developments in the dairy sector.

The concluding ceremony was presided over by director Dheer Singh and was also attended by vice chairman of Haryana Gau Seva Ayog Suman Kumar, director general of Haryana animal husbandry and dairying department Prem Singh, chairman of Haryana livestock development board Ashok Kumar Sirsi and BJP district president Praveen Lather.

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{{^usCountry}} Dheer Singh said such events strengthen the linkage between scientific research and field-level dairy practices, while encouraging farmers to adopt improved technologies, scientific animal-management practices and value-added dairy entrepreneurship. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Dheer Singh said such events strengthen the linkage between scientific research and field-level dairy practices, while encouraging farmers to adopt improved technologies, scientific animal-management practices and value-added dairy entrepreneurship. {{/usCountry}}

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“The commercial identity of the Mela was local to global. A particularly noteworthy feature is the effort to connect farmer producer organisations with export and market opportunities through the participation of the Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA), Export Credit Guarantee Corporation of India Limited (ECGC), the ministry of micro, small and medium enterprises (MSME), and the District Industrial Centre (DIC),” the director said.

Mela organising secretary Gopal Sankhala also presented the report. He also announced the positions in the Murrah category.

Accordingly, Narwana’s Amit bagged the first position with the highest recorded milk yield of 26.28 kg, while Gurvinder Singh from Assandh recorded the highest yield of 20.08 kg in the Sahiwal category.

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In the beauty goat competition, introduced for the first time, Sonu secured both the first and second positions. In the milk teeth beauty (Murrah) category, Hawa Singh secured the first position, while Virender topped in the beauty milking (Murrah).

Speaking with HT, Sankhala said that a total of 200 animals participated in 24 categories winning cash prizes. The motive behind the mela was to promote modern technologies, quality control, value addition and market linkages in the dairy sector, which offers significant opportunities to enhance farmers’ incomes.

“Marketing is important for the farmers, who lack knowledge despite various government schemes. We aimed to take agriculture and dairying beyond production-based activities and develop them into a prosperous rural economy driven by youth entrepreneurship, women’s leadership, scientific innovation, value addition, market integration, and global competitiveness,” he said.

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