Karnal police restore security of former deputy speaker’s son

Police have restored the security provided earlier to BJP leader Vijay Vedpal, son of former deputy Vidhan Sabha speaker Chaudhary Vedpal, following an order by the Punjab and Haryana high court.

A high court bench directed the state to restore his security cover on May 25. (HT File)

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According to police documents signed by the superintendent of police (SP), the 51-year-old leader was provided with one bodyguard at his model town residence last month in compliance with the court’s order.

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Moving a petition before the high court, he alleged that the state withdrew his security cover on April 1 this year despite multiple threats to his life.

While hearing the case, a high court bench directed the state to restore his security cover on May 25.

Earlier on September 29, 2023, another bench of the court ordered security protection for him and his family members after taking note of threats to his life following its withdrawal on June 10, 2023.

In compliance with the court’s directions, security was deployed at the residence.

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{{^usCountry}} Chaudhary Vedpal, who expired in January 2023 at the age of 84, served as the deputy speaker during the Bhajan Lal government from 1982-1987. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Chaudhary Vedpal, who expired in January 2023 at the age of 84, served as the deputy speaker during the Bhajan Lal government from 1982-1987. {{/usCountry}}

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He survived two terrorist attacks in 1984 and 1998; his driver was killed and his gunman seriously injured in the first ambush.