Kashmir fruit growers protest losses, urge for streamlining transportation on NH

As the frequent disruption of Jammu-Srinagar National highway-44 has caused tremendous losses to fruit industry this year, the growers on Saturday held protests at different mandies asking the government to streamline the transportation of fruit on the highway. (Representational image)

Growers claim that they lost more than ₹500 crore due to frequent disruption of the highway, though they welcomed the start of parcel train cargo for apples. However, they said that the train should be extended to Sopore where there is Asia’s second largest fruit mandi.

The growers held protests at Sopore, Kupwara in north Kashmir and Kulgam in South Kashmir and stressed on the government to get the fruit transportation streamlined.

“Some fruit-laden trucks left for Delhi after 18 days of halt on the national highway. Hundreds of vehicles laden with apples remained stranded on the national highway for many days especially during peak harvesting season which caused huge losses to growers,” said president, Fruit Mandi, Sopore, Fayaz Ahmad Malik. “Our early estimates of losses are more than 500 crores,” he said.

Malik though welcomed the start of the train cargo services for fruit, he, however, said it should be extended to Sopore. “We hope Sopore mandi will be connected with this service.”

On Friday the Awami Ittehad Party (AIP) welcomed the decision of starting the daily parcel train service for apples in Kashmir.

The first consignment via train reached Jammu and Srinagar on Friday morning. The decision was appreciated by J&K chief minister Omar Abdullah, Lt Governor Manoj Sinha and the apple growers who described it as a step to boost apple trade.

AIP chief spokesperson Inam Un Nabi thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw for launching a daily parcel train service from Badgam to Delhi for transportation of Kashmiri apples, calling it a timely relief for growers. “The initiative came in response to a request earlier made by the office of incarcerated MP Er Rashid,” he said.

Inam Un Nabi urged the Railway Ministry to extend the service up to Baramulla so that Asia’s largest fruit mandi at Sopore also gets shortest access to the facility. “We request the Government of India to consider starting direct passenger trains, including Vande Bharat, between Baramulla and Delhi in view of the skyrocketing airfares, which have placed a huge burden on the common man,” he said.

From September 15, the railway will be adding more cargos to fetch more apples from Kashmir. Railway officials, however, said that the frequency of more parcel trains will depend on the co-operation from the growers. September and October are the peak apple season as more than 2,000 trucks are being loaded every day for fruit mandies across the country. The closure of national highway 44 for days has created a lot of hardships for the growers. Meanwhile, the railway also announced the freight charges via train from Budgam to Delhi and Jammu.

Meanwhile, the Railway spokesman said that taking a significant step towards enhancing non-fare revenue, Jammu Division of Northern Railway has successfully awarded the contract for setting up a Textiles & Handicrafts Store at Srinagar Railway Station.

“The store will showcase and promote the rich cultural heritage of Jammu & Kashmir through a wide range of local textiles and handicrafts products, providing both utility and aesthetic benefits to passengers and tourists.The initiative was executed through a transparent e-auction process, ensuring fairness and maximum revenue generation.”

Uchit Singhal, Senior Divisional Commercial Manager, Jammu Division, said that enhancing non-fare revenue while promoting local crafts is in perfect sync with our twin goals of cultural integration and financial sustainability. “We are confident that this store will enrich the passenger experience and become a model for similar initiatives at other stations.”