Kashmir Inc demands strict entry point checks, Mirwaiz seeks accountability

The seizure of 1,600 kg of rotten meat at Budgam railway station in central Kashmir has triggered alarm across Kashmir, with Kashmir Inc., a collective business community, trade bodies, and the corporate/startup ecosystem of Kashmir, demanding stringent monitoring mechanisms at all entry points into the Valley.

Rotten buffalo meat packed in 44 boxes seized from a Delhi parcel train at the Budgam railway station on Saturday. (ANI)

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The chief priest of Srinagar grand mosque, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, also asked the government to fix accountability and take strict action against the perpetrators to restore people’s trust in the food they consume.

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Kashmir Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI) expressed serious concern over the seizure of nearly two tonnes of rotten meat in successive incidents in Kashmir, saying the developments have once again revived memories of a crisis last year that had brought the entire meat and hospitality sector to its knees and caused enormous economic hardship to thousands of people.

KCCI president Javid Ahmad Tenga said the latest seizure is particularly alarming because the consignment was detected during a surprise inspection, raising serious questions about how much unsafe meat may have entered Kashmir without being detected.

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{{^usCountry}} “If such a large consignment can be detected during a routine inspection, the bigger question is how much rotten or substandard meat may have passed through without being checked. We do not know how much of such meat is being brought into Kashmir, how much may have entered the market and whether any quantity has already been sold to unsuspecting consumers. This calls for an immediate and comprehensive investigation,” Tenga said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “If such a large consignment can be detected during a routine inspection, the bigger question is how much rotten or substandard meat may have passed through without being checked. We do not know how much of such meat is being brought into Kashmir, how much may have entered the market and whether any quantity has already been sold to unsuspecting consumers. This calls for an immediate and comprehensive investigation,” Tenga said. {{/usCountry}}

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Around 1,600 kg (1.6 tonnes) of deteriorated and rotten meat was seized at Budgam railway station after railway police alerted the food safety department about a suspicious consignment, reportedly leaking blood and emitting a foul smell. The meat was transported from Delhi in railway cargo, allegedly to be distributed in the Valley

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Tenga said the recurrence of such incidents raises questions about whether adequate lessons have been learnt from last year’s rotten meat controversy.

“The consequences of last year’s episode are still fresh in our memory. It was not merely a food safety incident but an economic crisis for Kashmir. Restaurants were forced to shut down, businesses suffered huge losses, employees lost their jobs and thousands of families dependent on the meat trade and hospitality sector faced economic uncertainty,” he said, adding that the consumer confidence was severely shaken, and the industry is still dealing with the repercussions. “It is unfortunate that despite that experience, we are witnessing such incidents again.”

Tenga called upon the J&K government to introduce stringent monitoring mechanisms at all entry points through which dressed mutton, chicken and other meat products are transported into the Valley.

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This is not the first time rotten meat has been seized in Kashmir. Last year, hundreds of quintals of rotten meat were seized from different locations. Officials of the food and drugs administration said they recovered around 12,000 kg of unsafe meat in the month of August last year after the Zakura recovery, when food safety authorities found quintals of decayed meat from an industrial estate on the outskirts of Srinagar on July 31, 2025.

Mirwaiz Umar Farooq said that the seizure of rotten meat once again has shocked people and raised serious concerns. “The prompt action of the police officers involved in the seizure is commendable.

“Yet, despite last year’s public outrage and assurances from the authorities of stringent safeguards and action against those involved, how does it continue unchecked? Why are those behind these practices not being exposed and strictly punished?,” he said.

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“These are the questions troubling people, causing anxiety. The government must come clean on it and place all facts in the public domain. It must fix accountability and take strict action against the perpetrators of this heinous crime to restore people’s trust in the food they consume,” he demanded.

As per official estimates, J&K, mostly the Kashmir valley with a population of 70 lakh, consumes over 600 lakh kg of mutton annually, of which 350 lakh kg is brought from other states, including Rajasthan and Delhi.

Officials say most of the meat is brought in the form of live animals like goats and sheep, while a small portion is imported in packaged form, mostly beef, chicken and fish.