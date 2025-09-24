Kataria briefs PM on flood aid, developmental push in border districts

Punjab governor and Chandigarh administrator Gulab Chand Kataria on Tuesday called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi and apprised him of the prevailing situation in Punjab and Chandigarh, along with key developmental priorities for the region. Punjab governor and Chandigarh administrator Gulab Chand Kataria on Tuesday called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi and apprised him of the prevailing situation in Punjab and Chandigarh, along with key developmental priorities for the region. (HT Photo)

The governor presented a detailed account of the measures being undertaken in the aftermath of the devastating floods in Punjab, according to an official release. He highlighted the coordinated efforts of the state machinery and voluntary organisations in providing assistance to affected families, restoring public infrastructure, and ensuring effective disease control measures in flood-hit areas.

Kataria also discussed security and development concerns along the international border with Pakistan. He stressed the need for the central government to encourage industries to set up units in these sensitive areas, thereby creating employment opportunities for the youth. He further underscored the importance of strengthening vigilance at the international border through the installation of anti-drone systems and high-definition cameras, it said.

On the education front, the governor briefed the Prime Minister about the implementation of the New Education Policy (NEP) in Punjab and Chandigarh. He informed that efforts were being made to improve the quality of higher education by linking institutions with NAAC accreditation. He also shared details of ongoing drug awareness campaigns in the state, which aimed to sensitize the youth and promote a healthier society.

Turning to Chandigarh, Kataria also discussed the idea of establishing a “Gift City” on the lines of the Gujarat International Finance Tec-City (GIFT City), with the objective of driving greater economic growth in Chandigarh. He highlighted the new sports policy, which envisions Chandigarh as a major sports hub, providing opportunities to nurture talent and host national as well as international tournaments. He also briefed the Prime Minister on the new startup policy in Chandigarh aimed at promoting self-employment opportunities for the youth, according to the press statement. The meeting covered a wide spectrum of issues — from immediate flood relief measures to long-term development, from security preparedness to educational reforms, and from socio-cultural sensitivities to economic revival in the border regions — reflecting a comprehensive roadmap for the progress of Punjab and Chandigarh.