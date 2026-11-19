Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of colluding with the Congress and blaming Punjab’s farmers for stubble burning as part of its dirty politics.

Aam Aadmi Party national convener Arvind Kejriwal. (HT File)

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“Union minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan had acknowledged that Punjab’s farmers had significantly reduced stubble burning. Unfortunately, his party, in cahoots with the Congress, keeps hurling abuse at Punjab farmers day and night as part of dirty politics,” he wrote on X while reposting a video clip of Chouhan’s statement.

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During his visit to Punjab on Tuesday, Chouhan had come out in support of farmers amid criticism over stubble burning and its contribution to Delhi’s air pollution.

The union minister, while inspecting stubble management practices in some fields, congratulated farmers for a historic decrease in farm fire incidents in Punjab. Praising them for their crop management practices, he said farmers had shown that paddy stubble could be effectively managed. “Punjab’s farmers deserve to be congratulated for the historic reduction. Farmers are not responsible for environmental pollution and should not be defamed. There are several other factors for pollution,” he said.

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{{^usCountry}} However, Punjab has witnessed a reversal this year of the consistent year-on-year decline in farm fire incidents reported since 2020. The number of stubble-burning incidents has crossed the 6,400-mark, surpassing last year’s tally. Delhi ministers have repeatedly blamed stubble burning in Punjab for contributing to pollution in the national capital. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} However, Punjab has witnessed a reversal this year of the consistent year-on-year decline in farm fire incidents reported since 2020. The number of stubble-burning incidents has crossed the 6,400-mark, surpassing last year’s tally. Delhi ministers have repeatedly blamed stubble burning in Punjab for contributing to pollution in the national capital. {{/usCountry}}

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