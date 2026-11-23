Kenyan runners George Nganga and Jane Wanjiru emerged as the men’s and women’s full marathon champions at the second edition of the Chandigarh International Marathon, 2026, on Sunday. The event was organised by the sports department of the Chandigarh administration.

Punjab governor and UT administrator Gulab Chand Kataria honours Kenyan runner George Nganga, who won the full marathon at the second edition of the Chandigarh International Marathon 2026, organised by the UT sports department, on Sunday. Kenyan runner Jane Wanjiru won the full marathon among women. (Keshav Singh/HT) more less

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Nganga clocked 2:22:18 to claim the men’s 42-km title, followed by compatriots Paul Kemei (2:25:21) and Isaac Kiprono Yego (2:25:21).

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In the women’s section, Wanjiru finished the marathon in 2:46:56, ahead of Senait Kefelegn Lesharge (2:53:13), while India’s Parul Choudhary finished third in 3:03:06.

Several runners from across the country as well as international athletes participated in the event held at the open ground near Chandigarh Club, Sector 1.

Punjab governor and UT administrator Gulab Chand Kataria flagged off the races and also participated in the 5-km run.

Ethiopia’s Dejene Bonsa Melka (1:04:48) and Tsehay Desalegn Adhana (1:16:12) won the men’s and women’s half marathon titles, respectively. Kulbir Singh (1:06:27) and Renu Singh (1:17:51) were the top Indian finishers.

In the 10-km category, Lovepreet Singh (29:52) and Priti (35:08) claimed the men’s and women’s titles, respectively.

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{{^usCountry}} Kataria later felicitated the winners at the prize distribution ceremony, where a total prize pool of ₹1 crore was announced. He urged youngsters to stay fit and stay away from drugs. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Kataria later felicitated the winners at the prize distribution ceremony, where a total prize pool of ₹1 crore was announced. He urged youngsters to stay fit and stay away from drugs. {{/usCountry}}

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