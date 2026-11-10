Kharar man loses 2 lakh to old coin, currency note fraud

A 60-year-old Kharar resident lost ₹2 lakh after responding to a social media video that promised high returns in exchange for old currency notes and coins. The fraudsters allegedly posed as operators of an old coin company, collected photographs of his currency and identity documents, and persuaded him to transfer money through a QR code.

The victim lodged an online cybercrime complaint on August 29 and later recorded his statement at the cyber crime police station on August 31. (HT File)

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The cyber crime police station in Sector 79 registered an FIR , nearly two months after the complainant reported the fraud. Police booked the unidentified accused under Sections 318(4) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and 66C of the Information Technology Act.

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According to the FIR, the victim, a resident of Aman Enclave came across a social media video on August 19 offering high cash returns for old notes and coins. He contacted a person who identified himself as “Raj Gyani” and claimed to run the “Raj Gyani Old Coin Company”.

The caller allegedly asked the complainant to share photographs of the currency and coins he wanted to sell. Reportedly, the victim sent pictures of two ₹10 notes, a ₹20 coin, three ₹5 coins and three 25-paise coins. The accused then sought his photograph and identity card through WhatsApp, purportedly to complete the transaction.

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{{^usCountry}} Between August 22 and 23, the complainant transferred a total of ₹2,22,979 from his State Bank of India (SBI) account to a QR code provided by the accused. However, he did not receive the promised payment or his money back. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Between August 22 and 23, the complainant transferred a total of ₹2,22,979 from his State Bank of India (SBI) account to a QR code provided by the accused. However, he did not receive the promised payment or his money back. {{/usCountry}}

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When the complainant sought a refund, the accused allegedly demanded another ₹1,22,980. He then realised that the people behind the offer had cheated him using fictitious identities.

The victim lodged an online cybercrime complaint on August 29 and later recorded his statement at the cyber crime police station on August 31. Police have named Raj Gyani and unidentified associates as accused.