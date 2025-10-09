Khushwant Singh Lit Fest to kick off in Kasauli from Oct 10

The 14th edition of the Khushwant Singh Literary Festival (KSLF) will be held in Kasauli from October 10 to 12, with this year’s theme announced as “The Voices of Tomorrow: Navigating the Future Through Words.” Rahul Singh sharing the details of upcoming Kasauli lit fest at chandigarh Press club in Chandigarh on Wednesday. (Ravi Kumar/HT)

At a pre-launch press meet, organisers Rahul Singh and Madhur Singh unveiled the theme, which seeks to explore how literature and dialogue can guide societies through a time of global tension.

The festival will bring together voices from literature, politics, media, and the military, including P Chidambaram, Gen Manoj Mukund Naravane, AS Dulat, Amol Palekar, Pooja Bedi, and Mani Shankar Aiyar, among others.

In its 14th year, KSLF stands as one of India’s longest-running literary festivals after the Jaipur Literature Festival, continuing to uphold the values and vision of the late Khushwant Singh. This year’s theme aims to highlight how free exchange of ideas and literature can guide societies through a time of global tension, while also reflecting on pressing issues such as climate, education and conflict.

At the launch, Rahul Singh emphasised the importance of preserving Kasauli’s fragile ecology, warning that unchecked development in the earthquake-prone hill town could prove hazardous. He said such environmental and social responsibility lay at the heart of Khushwant Singh’s philosophy.

Sessions this year are also expected to include discussions on India-Pakistan relations, security, and the role of dialogue in bridging divides.

Founded 14 years ago, KSLF has previously been hosted in Oxford, Cambridge and London, and is set to return to Somerville College, Oxford, next year.