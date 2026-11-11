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Kin of man killed in Rajpura road mishap to get 31L relief

According to the claim petition filed by his family under Section 166 of the Motor Vehicles Act, the impact threw him onto the road, causing serious injuries

Published on: Nov 11, 2026, 07:36:00 IST
By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
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The motor accident claims tribunal directed United India Insurance Company to pay a compensation of 31 lakh, along with 7% annual interest, to the family of a 27-year-old man who died in a road accident near Rajpura in June 2022.

The deceased, Mukesh Kumar, was riding his Yamaha motorcycle on June 25, 2022, when a tractor-trolley allegedly hit him. (HT File)
The deceased, Mukesh Kumar, was riding his Yamaha motorcycle on June 25, 2022, when a tractor-trolley allegedly hit him. (HT File)

The deceased, Mukesh Kumar, was riding his Yamaha motorcycle on June 25, 2022, when a tractor-trolley allegedly hit him. According to the claim petition filed by his family under Section 166 of the Motor Vehicles Act, the impact threw him onto the road, causing serious injuries.

He was initially taken to the civil hospital in Rajpura and later referred to Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), Sector 32, Chandigarh, where he succumbed to his injuries during treatment the same day.

The claimants—his father Naginder Jha, mother Megha Devi, wife Soni Kumari and their minor son, all residents of Ludhiana—told the tribunal that Mukesh was the family’s sole earning member and that they depended on his income.

They submitted that he was employed as a salesman with a private company in New Delhi and was posted at Mobile Mart in Ludhiana, earning 20,000 per month at the time of the accident.

However, the driver and owner denied the vehicle’s involvement in the accident. They also claimed the driver was not operating the vehicle at the time and had been falsely implicated.

After hearing the arguments, the tribunal directed United India Insurance Company to pay 31,22,749 as compensation to the claimants, along with 7% annual interest from the date of filing the claim petition until the amount is realised.

 
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