Kukumseri shivers at -1.6°C, mercury likely to fall in Himachal

The higher reaches of Himachal Pradesh continue to experience colder nights, with Kukumseri in the tribal district of Lahaul and Spiti recording the state’s lowest minimum temperature at -1.6°C on Sunday.

Tourists enjoy river rafting in Beas River in Manali on Saturday. (ANI)

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It was followed by Tabo, which recorded 0.1°C, and Kalpa at 4.8°C. The India Meteorological Department (IMD), Shimla, has forecast a gradual fall of 2-3°C in minimum temperatures across many parts of the state over the next three to four days.

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Maximum temperatures are also expected to decline by 2-3°C in many parts of the state over the next 2-3 days. The weather office has predicted light rainfall in the high and mid-hill regions on November 2. However, dry weather is expected to prevail across the state from November 3 to 7.

In October, Himachal Pradesh recorded 28.8mm of rainfall, which is 43rd-highest October rainfall since 1901. The state’s highest-ever October rainfall of 413.5mm was recorded in 1955.

The state experienced isolated rainfall on several days during the month, with weak rainfall activity on most days, normal activity on eight days and active activity on just one day.

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{{^usCountry}} Rain, snow likely to be above normal in higher reaches in November {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Rain, snow likely to be above normal in higher reaches in November {{/usCountry}}

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According to IMD, rain and snowfall activity is likely to be above normal over many parts of Lahaul-Spiti, over northern parts of Chamba, Kangra, Kullu, and southern parts of Kinnaur district during November. It is likely to be near normal over rest parts of the state except Una, some parts of south Kangra, west Sirmaur & Solan districts where it is likely to be below normal during November 2026.

The mean maximum temperatures are very likely to be above normal over many parts of low and mid hills of the Himachal and they are likely to be normal over many parts of high hills during the month.

Moreover, the mean minimum temperatures are also expected to be above normal over many parts of the state and they are likely to be below normal over some parts of high hills.

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