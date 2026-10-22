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Kullu Dussehra a living expression of Himachal’s rich ‘dev sanskriti’: Governor

The festivities began with the traditional Rath Yatra of Lord Raghunath, with more than 347 local deities from different parts of the Kullu Valley participating in the historic congregation

Published on: Oct 22, 2026, 07:49:10 IST
By HT Correspondent, Dharamshala
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Kullu Dussehra was not merely a religious festival but a living expression of Himachal Pradesh’s rich Dev Sanskriti, folk traditions, collective faith and social harmony, said Himachal governor Kavinder Gupta on Wednesday while formally inaugurating the week-long International Kullu Dussehra Festival at the historic Dhalpur Ground in Kullu.

People pulling the rath of Lord Raghunath during the International Dussehra festival in Kullu on Wednesday. (Aqil Khan/HT)
People pulling the rath of Lord Raghunath during the International Dussehra festival in Kullu on Wednesday. (Aqil Khan/HT)

The celebrations mark the beginning of one of the state’s most renowned cultural and religious celebrations.

The festivities began with the traditional Rath Yatra of Lord Raghunath, with more than 347 local deities from different parts of the Kullu Valley participating in the historic congregation. Bindu Gupta, wife of the governor, was also present on the occasion.

Extending his greetings to the people on the auspicious occasion, the governor said that the unique confluence of Dev and Lok Sanskriti makes Kullu Dussehra distinctive and gives it a special place on the cultural map of the country. He emphasised that traditions are not merely a legacy of the past but a source of strength and guidance for the present and the future. Preserving these traditions and transmitting them to younger generations, he said, was a collective responsibility.

Appealing to citizens to uphold the spirit of ‘nation first’, the governor said that national unity, integrity and social harmony were the collective responsibility of every citizen. “Our unity is our greatest strength,” he said, stressing the need to rise above differences and place national interest above all other considerations.

 
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