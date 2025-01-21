Menu Explore
Kulwaran emerges as overall gross winner in golf tourney

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Jan 21, 2025 09:12 AM IST

With a score of 73, Kulwaran Singh emerged as the overall gross winner during the monthly medal round tournament held on Sunday at the Chandigarh Golf Club.

(From left) Chandigarh Golf Club president Ravi Bir Singh, captain Rohit Singh Dagar, Rajiv Gupta MD -Wave Estate and Kulwaran Singh the gross winner of the medal round. (HT photo)
(From left) Chandigarh Golf Club president Ravi Bir Singh, captain Rohit Singh Dagar, Rajiv Gupta MD -Wave Estate and Kulwaran Singh the gross winner of the medal round. (HT photo)

Meanwhile, the straightest drive event (hole 13) was jointly won by Surinder Pal Singh and Arun Kumar Verma. Col GS Gill won the closest to the pin (hole 14) event and HS Kang won the longest drive (hole 16) event. In the ladies category, Neelam Garg was the winner with 39 points. In the gents category, during the above 75 years event, Maj Gen Manmohan Singh emerged as the winner with 21 points. In the handicap 19-24 event, Sandeep Singh Dhanoa was the winner. In the handicap 10-18 event, Balwant Brar was the winner with 40 points.

