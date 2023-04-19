Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / 64 killed in 115 road accidents in Kurukshetra in 90 days: Data

64 killed in 115 road accidents in Kurukshetra in 90 days: Data

ByHT Correspondent, Karnal
Apr 19, 2023 12:48 AM IST

At least 64 people have lost their lives in 115 road accidents that took place in Kurukshetra district in the past three months, police said on Tuesday.

As per the figures released by the police, 22 people died and 26 got injured in 33 road accidents in January, 15 deaths and 29 injuries were reported in 33 accidents in February, while 27 people died and 32 injured in 49 mishaps in March. Kurukshetra SP Shashank Kumar Sawan said people should follow traffic rules and must not allow underage driving.

He said as per the instructions of the IGP, traffic, the district police are running a special campaign to prevent road accidents and challaning the drivers who break the rules.

