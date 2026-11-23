Ladakh chief secretary Ashish Kundra on Sunday congratulated the people of Ladakh for their participation in the panchayat and municipal committee elections and appealed to them to show similar enthusiasm during the upcoming Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council (LAHDC) elections, scheduled to be held on December 4, 2026, across all eight districts of Ladakh.

He said that the encouraging voter turnout reflects the people’s commitment to strengthening democracy and grassroots governance (HT Photo for representation) more less

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He said that the encouraging voter turnout reflects the people’s commitment to strengthening democracy and grassroots governance.

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He said that the elections witnessed participation across all sections of society, including youth, first-time voters, senior citizens, women, specially abled and monks. Describing elections as a “festival of democracy”, he said that the enthusiastic participation of people reflected the true spirit of democratic engagement.

Kundra said that the panchayat elections recorded an overall voter turnout of 70.03%, with the highest participation of 80.87% in the newly created Sankoo district, followed by 60.24% in Leh. Out of 192 panchayats, sarpanches in 55 panchayats were elected unopposed. The municipal committee elections recorded an overall voter turnout of 52.4%, with 45.25% in Leh and 74.75% in Kargil.

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{{^usCountry}} Comparing the voter turnout in the panchayat elections with the 2018 elections, the chief secretary noted an increase from 67.8% to 70.03%, describing it as an encouraging sign of growing public participation. He acknowledged the concerted efforts of the district administrations, district officers, the office of the chief electoral officer and the State Election Commission for ensuring the smooth conduct of the elections. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Comparing the voter turnout in the panchayat elections with the 2018 elections, the chief secretary noted an increase from 67.8% to 70.03%, describing it as an encouraging sign of growing public participation. He acknowledged the concerted efforts of the district administrations, district officers, the office of the chief electoral officer and the State Election Commission for ensuring the smooth conduct of the elections. {{/usCountry}}

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Kundra appealed to the Ladakh people to carry forward this spirit of democratic participation and come out in greater numbers to exercise their franchise in the forthcoming LAHDC elections.

He said that following the withdrawal of nominations, a total of 266 candidates is in the fray, including 79 candidates each from the Congress and BJP, 14 from the Jammu and Kashmir National Conference (JKNC) and 94 Independent candidates.

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The chief secretary said that the administration, in coordination with the respective district administrations and concerned officers, had initiated necessary preparations for the December 4 elections. He said that polling and police personnel deployed on election duty would also be facilitated in exercising their right to vote through election duty certificates (EDCs), in line with the arrangements made during the panchayat and municipal committee elections.

Regarding the counting of votes, Kundra said that the dates had not yet been formally notified by the Election Commission and assured that the schedule would be announced shortly after December 4, 2026.