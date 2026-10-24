Ladakh releases documents exchanged with Centre amid stalled negotiations

After a new group criticised the Leh Apex Body (LAB) for failing to resolve the issues of the people of Ladakh during talks with the ministry of home affairs (MHA), the apex body has blamed the new group for creating divisions among the people of Ladakh.

The Leh Apex Body has released a letter informing the people of Ladakh about the meetings held between the Ladakh leadership and the high-powered committee of the MHA. (HT File)

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The newly formed group, Citizens Forum, led by former MP Thupstan Chewang, on Thursday claimed that even after many rounds of talks and an understanding reached between the Centre and representatives of the LAB and Kargil Democratic Alliance (KDA), the two bodies tried to sabotage the talks by adopting delaying tactics.

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The Leh Apex Body has released a letter informing the people of Ladakh about the meetings held between the Ladakh leadership and the high-powered committee of the MHA.

“Amid growing speculation, allegations, and attempts to misrepresent the position of the LAB, particularly following the recent remarks attributed to chief secretary Ashish Kundra and the meeting convened by the Citizen Forum of Ladakh, headed by Thupstan Chewang, I consider it my responsibility, on behalf of the Apex Body Leh, to place before the people of Ladakh the relevant documents and drafts exchanged between the LAB and the ministry of home affairs (MHA).”

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{{^usCountry}} “We expected the office of the chief secretary and the MHA to make these documents publicly available for wider consultation and informed discussion. However, as this has not happened, whether deliberately or otherwise, LAB has taken the initiative to place the documentary record in the public domain,” reads the letter issued by Chering Dorjay Lakrook, chairman, Leh Apex Body. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “We expected the office of the chief secretary and the MHA to make these documents publicly available for wider consultation and informed discussion. However, as this has not happened, whether deliberately or otherwise, LAB has taken the initiative to place the documentary record in the public domain,” reads the letter issued by Chering Dorjay Lakrook, chairman, Leh Apex Body. {{/usCountry}}

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He said transparency is essential when the constitutional and political future of Ladakh is at stake. “Our people deserve facts, not rumours or selective interpretations. Accordingly, the following documents are being made available for public information and independent assessment, including the minutes of the fifth meeting of the sub-committee of the high-powered committee on Ladakh — dated 22 May 2026.”

Lakrook said the minutes of the fifth meeting are being shared to enable the people of Ladakh to understand the discussions and proceedings of the sub-committee. “’Moving Towards Consensus’ — dated 9 September 2026. This draft was shared by the MHA with the sub-committee members in the form of a powerpoint presentation. Page 10 outlined the indicative powers of a proposed UT-level body, including legislative, executive, and financial powers under Article 240 of the constitution of India. These proposals were categorically rejected by the sub-committee members. Page 11 contained seven questions and points raised by the MHA for discussion and response in the subsequent meeting.”

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The letter said the response to the questions was submitted on 15 October 2026.

Lakrook asked citizens of Ladakh to study these documents carefully and form an independent opinion based on facts and the documentary record.

Lakrook in the letter urged people to examine the documents, understand the differences between the proposals, and assess the progress made, the commitments recorded, and the issues that remain unresolved.