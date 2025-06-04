Ladakh: Statehood issue yet to be addressed, say Kargil leaders

With the Union government notifying new rules for Ladakh, allowing reservation in government jobs for locals, a 15-year residency requirement for domicile status, one-third of seats in hill councils for women, and five official languages as part of efforts to safeguard the region’s interests, the Kargil Democratic Alliance (KDA) has said statehood is a big issue for it. At the same time, it also said “something is better than nothing”. Sajjad Hussain Kargili, a senior leader of Kargil Democratic Alliance, says something is better than nothing.

The KDA, along with the Leh Apex Body (LAB), has been spearheading an agitation in Ladakh, seeking statehood, safeguards enshrined under the sixth schedule of the Constitution and a separate public service commission (PSC) for the strategic Himalayan region.

In 2023, the Union home ministry had formed a high-powered committee under minister of state Nityanand Rai to discuss ways to protect Ladakh’s unique culture, considering its location and strategic importance.

Reacting to the Centre’s notifications, KDA’s senior leader and political in-charge of Jamiat ul Ulama Isna Ashariya Kargil (JUIAK), Sajjad Hussain Kargili, said, “Though it’s good, women reservation was not a part of our four-point agenda. We have been agitating for legislature. Statehood is a big issue for us.”

On domicile law, Kargili said, “Something is better than nothing. In the past six years, not even a single gazetted post (job) has been given in Ladakh.”

“We also arrived at a consensus that domicile law of 15 years should be implemented prospectively. At the same time, we want it to be made 30 years. The government has assured us to consider it,” said Kargili.

“We hope that without further delay, the Ladkah administration will now advertise jobs,” he said.

Congress’ Tsering Namgyal, leader of the Opposition in Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council of Leh, welcomed 33% reservation for women in hill councils. He lambasted the Centre for fixing 15-year residency for domicile law and described it a ploy to change the demography of Ladakh. “The LAB and the KDA wanted 1989 as the cut-off year to grant domicile certificates. This 15-year residency rule has been rejected by 80% to 90% people of Ladakh,” he said.

Chering Dorjay Lakrook, ex-BJP minister and president of the Ladakh Buddhist Association, refused to make any comment. “After we study them (notifications), we will address media on Wednesday. Till then, I have been asked not to talk to mediapersons,” he said.

The Ladakh Civil Services Decentralisation and Recruitment (Amendment) regulation was notified days after the ministry and Ladakhi representatives met on May 27 and agreed to the rules, an official aware of the matter said. It defines a domicile for jobs for a person who has resided in the UT for 15 years, studied for seven years, and appeared for class 10 or 12 examinations in Ladakh. A similar policy was announced for Jammu and Kashmir in May 2020.

The Union Territory of Ladakh Reservation (Amendment) Regulation, also notified on Tuesday, says the reservation shall in no case exceed 85% of the available vacancies, excluding reservation for economically weaker sections. The official cited above said 80% of vacancies are reserved for the region’s majority, scheduled tribes (STs), 4% for those living along the Line of Actual Control or Line of Control, 1% for the scheduled castes and 10% for the economically weaker sections. The ministry had proposed 95% of the reservation for locals during discussions.

The third notification provides for one-third seats for women in the hill councils by rotation to different territorial constituencies. The Ladakh Official Languages Regulation recognises English, Hindi, Urdu, Bhoti, and Purgi as the official languages and says that the administrator “shall make special efforts for the promotion and development of other native languages of Ladakh: Shina (Dardic), Brokskat (Dardic), Balti and Ladakhi”.